Joe Rogan’s Podcast Derailed Due to COVID-19

Popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is canceling the episodes he was supposed to record this week after his producer, Jamie Vernon, contracted COVID-19.

On Monday, Rogan informed his followers on Instagram of Vernon’s positive test. Rogan confirmed that he tested negative for the virus and he also reiterated that he is isolating and will continue to take tests daily until he knows that he is “in the clear.”

Rogan said that in the past nine days, he only had a brief encounter with the Joe Rogan Experience producer on Monday as Rogan was out of town. The podcaster also said that he will let fans know when the show will begin recording episodes again.

Read Rogan’s statement below:

All podcasts are cancelled this week

Young @jamievernon tested positive for COVID-19. I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor. I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear. I’ll keep you folks posted as to when the show will resume.

