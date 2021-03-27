Joe Rogan Applauds Pop Star After Podcast Interview: ‘Grace & Composure’

Joe Rogan praised pop star Demi Lovato in a tease for his new podcast episode with the singer. Rogan sat down with Lovato to talk about her life, new documentary and more on The Joe Rogan Experience in March. Rogan wrote on Instagram that he “really enjoyed” the conversation and showed respect for how she has overcome the tough things she has faced in her life and career.

Rogan wrote on Instagram, “I really enjoyed getting to know @ddlovato. She’s gone through a lot of wild s*** in her young life and come out on the other end with grace and composure.” The podcast episode featuring Lovato was released on March 27. The 28-year-old Lovato began her career as a child star on Disney and other networks and released her first album in 2008. Lovato has struggled with addiction throughout her life and survived a near-fatal overdose on oxycodone laced with fentanyl in July 2018.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode with Lovato, #1625, is available exclusively on Spotify.

Lovato Recently Opened Up About Her Struggle With Sobriety & Her Overdose in a New YouTube Documentary, ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Lovato recently released a new documentary on YouTube, “Dancing With the Devil,” to open up about her 2018 overdose and her struggle with staying sober. Her music also often explores sobriety and addiction. Lovato said in a statement about the documentary, which was released a week before her appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, “Over the past couple of years, I heard a few stories about my life and what people think happened. I wanted to set the record straight.”

Lovato added, “I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with that today. I don’t drive a car due to blind spots with my vision and I had a really hard time reading.” Lovato said she suffered, “three strokes, a heart attack and my doctors saying I had five to ten minutes.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil | Official TrailerFeaturing the exclusive first listen to Demi Lovato’s title song to the powerful four-part documentary event, “Dancing With the Devil.” Premiering March 23, Demi Lovato holds nothing back in this powerful four part documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. Director Michael… 2021-02-17T20:00:12Z

In a statement about the documentary, Lovato said, “I’m so grateful that I’m someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing; the rehabbing came on the emotional side and therapeutic side internally.” She added, “What I learned, is that it’s so much more than mental health. My life is now about spiritual growth and how I can help everyone, even people that don’t have mental illness, how we can elevate everyone’s vibrations so we can live in a more positive planet. That’s how I navigate through my day: How are my choices today going to effect those around me in a positive way, and how am I going to be a better version of myself today?”

The documentary explores her career and life. Lovato said, “It’s not just about my journey. I touch on so many topics in this documentary, that it’s not just about substances. … Waking up in 2018 after what happened to me made me realize there’s so much work I have to do on myself and so because of that, I was finally able to come out and talk about some of the traumas that I had in my past and my experiences in the industry that are some of the reasons that led up to that breaking point.”

Lovato, Who Trains Jiu-jitsu & Is a Fan of MMA, Once Joked About Taking Rogan’s Job in the UFC Commentary Booth

My twitter has never blown up more than when @ddlovato posted about wanting to do UFC commentary. A roaring tidal wave of letters. #RESPECT — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 1, 2014

Lovato and Rogan share a couple things in common. They both train jiu-jitsu and are fans of mixed martial arts. In 2013, Lovato joked on Twitter about taking Rogan’s job as a UFC commentator and Rogan responded to her. Lovato was watching then-women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey fight Miesha Tate at UFC 168 in December 2013 and she predicted on Twitter that Rousey would win by a submission, which is what happened.

After Lovato celebrated her prediction, the UFC tweeted at her, “Yes you did!! We need to get you a seat next to @JoeRogan! You called it!” Rogan responded the next day on Twitter, “My twitter has never blown up more than when @ddlovato posted about wanting to do UFC commentary. A roaring tidal wave of letters. #RESPECT.”

Lovato has often been seen at UFC events and talking about the sport on social media. In 2016, Jay Glazer told TMZ Sports Lovato wanted a real MMA fight. Glazer told the gossip site Lovato had been training alongside Chuck Liddell and Cung Le. “She throws elbows better than most of the UFC guys that come in there,” Glazer told TMZ Sports. “She’s a bad little lioness. Don’t mess with her.”

UFC strawweight fighter Emily Whitmire also praised Lovato’s skills, telling MMAJunkie in 2018, “For real, that girl can hit. And she does have movement.” Whitmire added that Lovato takes training seriously, “She’s really good about asking questions, and she’ll know if she did something off. She’ll be like, ‘OK, what should I do to fix this?’ It’s really enjoyable training her.”

