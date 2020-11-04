John James vs. Gary Peters Election Results & Map: Who’s Winning? [LIVE UPDATES]

John James and Gary Peters are locked in a near-dead heat for the Senate race in Michigan. By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, with 96% of precincts reporting, Peters had overtaken Jones with a slight lead of just over 1,000 votes. This close Senate race mimics the presidential race taking place in Michigan, with Biden reflecting a narrow advantage over Trump with around 92% of precincts reporting.

Throughout the day, Trump has been tweeting unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and election tampering for his own election. In the afternoon, he directed his suspicions towards the Michigan Senate race, right when Peters seemed to overtake James.

Trump tweeted, “Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!”

James, 39, is a Republican businessman and military veteran who first ran for Senate in 2018, and was defeated by then-incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow. Peters, 61, is a Democrat who has served as the junior U.S. senator for Michigan since 2015.

James will be the state’s first black U.S. senator, if elected. He would also be the state’s first Republican senator since 2000, per The Detroit News.

Michigan’s Senate race between James and Peters was one of the most expensive of this year, according to the Detroit Free Press. The two candidates spent a combined $71 million by October 15, the publication reports, compared to the cumulative $30 million spent by James and Stabenow in 2018.

Todd Spangler wrote for the Detroit Free Press,

The campaign has been a nasty one, too, with TV viewers bombarded with ads and claims being made by the candidates against one another. James, in particular, has been aggressive with arguments questioning Peters’ effectiveness as a senator, even though he has quietly been one of the most effective Democrats to hold office while Republicans have been in the majority. Peters and his allies, meanwhile, have argued that James has continued to avoid answers to questions about how he would protect insurance for people with preexisting medical conditions if the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, were repealed. James has said he would protect that coverage but that he would listen to other experts in terms of how to do it before putting forward a plan.

