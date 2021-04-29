John Stamos Wife: Who Is the Actor Married To?

John Stamos is back on American Idol for Disney Night as a guest mentor, and his presence on the small screen has many people wondering about his personal life. Is the actor married? Who is his wife? Does he have any children?

Here’s what you need to know:

Since 2018, Stamos has been married to his wife Caitlin McHugh. Together, they have a son named Billy.

McHugh is an actress and model, signed to Wilhemina models. In 2007, she was in the film I Am Legend starring Will Smith. Then, in 2014, she appeared in a recurring role in the CW series, The Vampire Diaries.

Was acting where the two met? Yes.

In 2011, both appeared on an episode of Law & Order. In 2017, Stamos opened up People about his wife. He shared, “I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something. He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with,” Stamos said. “That was a long time ago. She was in another relationship. And we just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No.’ … That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

The Proposal

Stamos proposed to McHugh at Disneyland.

He told People, “I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ She loves Disneyland, and I thought, Okay, Disney …[at the park] I got on my knee and asked her… I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

The couple welcomed their son in April 2018. When Stamos wrote the news on social media, he shared, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son.”

In 2019, Stamos spoke to Pure Wow about his son, admitting that he’s not sure he wants Billy to grow up in the world of show business.

He described his son as “the most beautiful boy”, stating, “He’s just so innocent. I’ve never seen so much joy on a kid before today. You want to protect him.”

On tonight’s episode of American Idol, the top 9 will take a trip to Disney World. Eventually, they’ll belt out their favorite Disney songs with Stamos guiding them.

These days and as many fans know, Stamos is starring in the Disney+ series, Big Shot.

American Idol will air Sunday night on ABC at 5 pm PT/8pm ET.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video