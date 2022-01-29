Where to Watch Jacksonville State vs Liberty Basketball

Liberty will host Jacksonville State in an Atlantic Sun Conference clash that sees two unbeaten sides face off on Saturday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV

JSU vs Liberty 2022 Preview

The ASUN is ready to see their two top teams lock horns when Liberty and Jacksonville State The Flames come into this game with 96 wins in the last four seasons that helped them rank as the third-most in the country.

To add more merit to this, The Flames enter the contest with a 45-game winning streak at home, which is the second-longest winning streak in Division I. Liberty is trying to become the first team since Gonzaga (2013-18) to win four straight regular season and conference tournament titles.

Liberty is led by senior guard Darius McGhee. The reigning ASUN Player of the Year made more three-pointers (82) than six schools in the country this season. McGhee has made 303 career three-pointers, which ranks No. 14 among active players in Division I. He currently ranks second in the country in three-pointers made with 82, third in total points (455), and points per game (22.8).

In terms of the success that Liberty had these last few years, McGhee is a vital part of it all. During his career he won 96 career games, which is 8 wins shy from tying the program record, set by Elijah Cuffee.

Senior guard Keegan McDowell ranks seventh in Division I in three-point field goal percentage, shooting 46.9 percent.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the third opponents of a three-game homestand and with an identical 14-6 record coming into this pivotal conference clash. With all the weapons at its disposal, Jacksonville State will look to counter with options like Brandon Huffman. The senior center is shooting above 64 percent this season and is coming off his third double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 boards against the Owls.

Another option was senior Kayne Henry. He is a force on the team averaging 5.1 rebounds per game. With this pace, he continues to establish himself as one of the biggest presences that the program has had. The Gamecocks is a catalyst through his play, but also helps the offense flow through junior Jalen Finch, who finished with eight assists on Thursday in the win against Kennesaw State 70-64.