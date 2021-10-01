Juárez vs Monterrey Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Bravos will face Monterrey as the twelfth round of Liga MX kicks off. The match will take place on Friday night at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in the City of Juárez in a clash of northern Mexican sides.

Juárez vs Monterrey Preview

After their loss to Mazatlán this past week, Juárez fell out of Liguilla spots and will look to regain their recent form that saw them win three matches in row. Ricardo Ferretti’s side struggled to get points away from home and it was evident This matchup sees two reigning champs that find themselves not finding the best versions of their style of play. Despite that, they know that this trophy could be important in helping them turn their respective seasons around.

I am disappointed mostly because in the first half we did not do the things that we were doing. We gave way too many advantages defensively . I think the match gets too complicated in the first half because we played so poorly,” said Ferretti postmatch via TV Azteca.

We will have to see if Paul Aguilar will get another chance to start after his poor performance midweek.

Monterrey have had their struggles, but it seems like Javier Aguirre’s men as slowly finding their stride as they prepare for a crucial part of the seasons. Rayados are in the midst of fighting for the top spot in Liga MX after winning their last four straight matches. They are also poised to face off against Club América in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League a little less than a month away.

A win for the Nuevo León side would out them provisionally top of the table as they would have to wait for América to play their match against Pumas.

Paraguayan international Celso Ortíz could be an option for Monterrey as he is close to being recovered from his foot injurysuffered a couple of weeks against in the Clásico Regio against Tigres. Depending on how his recovery evolves, he could be available for action.

Another player that could be close to returning is Erick Aguirre. The Mexican international has been injured since returning from the Olympic after suffering a muscle tear in his thigh. Meanwhile former Spurs man, Vincent Janssen (sports hernia) will not be ready yet.

Juárez probable XI: Hugo González; Paul Aguilar, Víctor Velázquez, García, Maxi Olivera, Alberto Acosta; Juan García, Joaquín Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago, Fabián Castillo, Diego Rolan

Monterrey probable XI: Esteban Andrada, Stefan Medina, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas; Arturo González, Matías Kranevitter, Carlos Rodríguez, Jesús Gallardo, Rogelio Funes Moridero, Maxi Meza

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 2 Juárez Wins: 0 (7 goals) Monterrey: 5 (14 goals) Draws: 1