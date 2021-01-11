Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Vacation Pics Flood Instagram

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin recently went on vacation to Hawaii together, according to an Instagram picture dump both of them did over the weekend. The married couple enjoyed their vacation with longtime friends Kelia and Joe Termini, as well as the Termini’s new baby boy.

In one picture, the Biebers can be seen holding the Termini’s baby. Kelia captioned it, “Nothing like seeing your friends love on your child… we are so blessed”

In another similar photo, Kelia wrote, “Thank you for loving our baby!!!”

Hailey Limited Comments on Her Vacation Posts

In a move that she rarely does, Hailey limited the comment functionality on the multiple posts she made about her Hawaiian vacation. “Heart=full,” she wrote in one photo. It appears that only the accounts she follows back were allowed to comment on it.

Hailey and Justin have been criticized for a lack of perspective on more than one occasion throughout the timeline of the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, the Biebers and their friend Kendall Jenner were slammed for hosting an Instagram live in which they talked at length about how “blessed” they were.

At one point, Justin said, “And, you know, they look at us, and obviously, we worked hard for where we’re at so it’s like we can’t feel bad for, you know, the things that we have, but I think just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important.”

“Yes,” Jenner replied.

The backlash to the Instagram live was immediate. One person tweeted, “Justin Bieber started making his money singing at 12 backed by a machine of people, not his own writings or volition. Kendall and Hayley were born into their wealth cause of their cute last names. Don’t talk about working hard to those of us who do.”

Hailey & Kelia Starred in a 2019 Collection Together for Roxy Swimwear

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hailey and Kelia were friends long before Justin became friends with Kelia’s husband, Joe. Kelia is a former professional surfer, who comes from a long line of famous professional surfers in Hawaii. Joe is an artist whose work has been championed by Justin.

To the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Hailey explained that she used to travel the world with Kelia and Joe while she was single, and how she often felt like the third wheel to their relationship. “We’re a good crew,” Bieber said. “They can get up and just go. When I was still single, I was the same way. I would text them and be, like, ‘Do you guys want to go to Miami tomorrow?’ Then we’d be in Miami and I’d be like, ‘Do you guys want to go to the Bahamas tomorrow?’ They’d be like, ‘Yup.’ We’ve had these fly-by-the-seat-of-our pants trips. We went to Tokyo because I was in Hawaii with them and I was like, ‘Guys, I’ve never been. This is the closest flight to Tokyo. Are you in?’