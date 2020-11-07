Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug & Stepdaughter Ella React to Her Win: ‘So Proud of You’

Kamala Harris’ husband and stepdaughter reacted to her and Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election on Saturday. Harris will not only be the first female Vice President in U.S. History, but also the first Black person, Indian person, or Asian American person to hold the office as well.

Following the announcement, Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff took to Twitter to share an emotional photo of him hugging Harris in the countryside. “So proud of you,” he wrote.

Harris also posted a video to her Twitter account, in which she can be seen congratulating President Biden over the phone. In casual athletic wear, she grins and says, “We did it Joe…you’re going to be the next President of the United States.”

Harris’ Husband, Stepdaughter, & Other Family Members Celebrate Her Historic Win on Social Media

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

In addition to Emhoff’s heartfelt message to his wife, Emhoff’s daughter Ella also shared a celebratory message for her stepmother.

On her Instagram stories, Ella posted a video of the countryside, showing that she was with her father and stepmother when the news came in. Then she shared a photo of graffiti that read, “YOU’RE FIRED,” in a clear message to President Trump.

Maya’s daughter, Meena Harris, celebrated her aunt’s win in a number of tweets. She even shared the joy that her four-year-old daughter was feeling about the win. “My 4 year old just yelled ‘BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!’” She tweeted.

In another tweet she said, “Can’t stop thinking about my grandma. I miss her so much and wish she were here to see this.”

