Joe Biden Election Win Creates Bold Adavantage for Kamala Harris: Analyst

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the 2020 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris would become the first Black woman and Asian-American to serve in the role as a United States Vice President.

A native of Oakland, California, Harris is a graduate of Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, D.C. While at the prestigious HBCU, Harris joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

LIVE with Soledad O'Brien!Veteran broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien joins Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to talk about the upcoming presidential election and more. 2020-11-02T23:58:28Z

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is considered one of the nation’s largest Greek-letter organizations. Founded January 15, 1908 at Howard University, their motto is “By Culture and By Merit” and their colors are pink and green.

Alpha Kappa Alpha has over 1000 chapters, located in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, and South Africa and the sorority has a membership of over 300,000 women internationally, with 90,000 active members of diverse backgrounds and professions.

Notable AKA’s include Star Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Althea Gibson, Wanda Sykes and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Imagine a world where Kamala Harris wins the 2020 Presidential Election as the countries Vice President. “All the AKA’s will be insufferable,” Soledad O’Brien joked on this week’s episode of the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Already I say this as a Delta and I’m trying to give them props because if she becomes Vice-President…but the constant reminding the Deltas that she’s an AKA, I don’t know. We’re going to give them their moment so they can gloat you know, we’re going to let them have their moment because they deserve it but…still,”

For those keeping score at home: Delta Sigma Theta was founded January 13, 1913 with their mission primarily focused on the Black community and their motto being “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom.”

The first public act of Delta Sigma Theta was participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington D.C., on March 3, 1913. Today, it is the largest African-American Greek-lettered organization.

In addition to Soleda O’Brien, notable Delta’s include Ruby Dee Davis, Dorothy I. Height, Barbara Jordan, Shirley Chisholm, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Dr. Nikki Giovanni, Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin and Lena Horne.

Delta’s and AKA’s have had a storied rivalry for years with both of their missions with the intent to uplift Black Women.

In addition to sorority discussions, Soledad O’Brien an I discussed the differences between the Presidential Election in 2004 between George W. Bush and John Kerry and whether it resembles this year’s election between President Trump and Joe Biden in the eyes of American voters. “Yes, but also no,” O’Brien tells Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“Those other thans are so huge. We’re in the biggest public health crisis of the last 100 years, so that’s a pretty big difference. I think that the misinformation often led by the President in the White House itself is just a whole other level that we’re dealing with in 2004. I think what President Trump himself is both what he can command in attention and also a lot of the right wing media that follows him and elevates him and that gives him a platform; I think that’s really, really different. I think it’s more different than it was back then in 2004. So yeah sort of but, with some variables. Very, very big differences I would say and I even think just social media itself as you say because, all of those things that I just mentioned are kind of elevating him more on social media, so I think that’s a big difference too. Like in 2000 with [George] Bush v [Al] Gore and even though it’s a little bit like that as well, in terms of the chaos; I don’t think… it’s not the same. Again for all those same reasons. It was just a different era. And I do think that social media changes the landscape very, very dramatically. So I don’t know. I wouldn’t say 2000. I wouldn’t say 2004. I certainly wouldn’t say 2008 – I think what’s making things complicated and a little bit scary for pollsters and people who are pundits who get shit wrong a lot; I think that it’s very different and there are a lot of different variables. Even the fact that the turnout is so much higher. Who’s turning out and whose message is resonating and I think that makes the big difference… I don’t think that it’s the same.”