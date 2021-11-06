Kansas vs K-State Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kansas State (5-3) looks to extend its winning streak against rival Kansas (1-7) on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Kansas State vs Kansas Preview

After a midseason slide, Kansas State regained its footing with two-straight wins. The Wildcats will look to make it three straight on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks have a 55-3 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State to put behind them from last weekend. Kansas previously showed it can tangle with top-tier teams, giving No. 3 Oklahoma a scare on Oct. 23 in a 35-23 defeat.

Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean can get the job done through the air and on the ground. Bean has 1,188 yards passing, a 56.4% completion rate, and six touchdowns this season. He also has 388 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Kwamie Lassiter II has been Bean’s go-to guy with a team high 30 catches for 357 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence Arnold leads the team in touchdown catches with three, and he has 238 yards on 18 catches.

Devin Neal leads the Jayhawks in rushing with 443 yards and four touchdowns. Torry Locklin has chipped in on the running attack with 36 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas faces a Wildcats defense that allows 348.5 yards per game, but the Wildcats have some big playmakers on defense. Felix Anudike has 10 sacks and an 11.5 tackles for loss this season. Russ Yeast has a team-high two interceptions and five pass deflections.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson leads KSU’s offense with 1,304 yards passing, a 69.9% completion rate, and seven touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns.

Thompson has Deuce Vaughn making plays all over for the Wildcats. Vaughn leads the team in rushing and receiving. He has 692 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, and he’s caught 32 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles also make plays in the passing game for KSU. Brooks has 27 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Knowles has 21 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Ervin complements Vaughn in the backfield with 238 rushing yards and a touchdown this season. Ervin has a team-high 5.4 yards per carry among players with 30 or more carries.

Kansas hasn’t been able to slow down too many offenses this season, giving up 480.3 yards per game. The Jayhawks last held an opponent under 30 points in the season opener — their 17-14 win over South Dakota.

Kyron Johnson leads the Jayhawks in sacks with 3.5, and he has 40 tackles and 5.5 for losses. Kenny Logan Jr. leads the team in tackles with 63, and he has an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and five pass deflections this season.