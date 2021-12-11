Kansas vs Mizzou Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers face off for the first time in nine years when the longtime foes renew their border rivalry on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The game (3:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Missouri vs Kansas online:

Missouri vs Kansas Basketball 2021 Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) and Missouri Tigers (5-4) have been looking forward to their HyVee Hoops Border Showdown matchup in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday for almost a decade. The two long-time border rivals will be meeting for the first time since the Tigers left the Big 12 conference to join the SEC in 2012.

Bill Self, the Kansas head coach since 2003, experienced the rivalry before it went on hiatus and understands the significance of Saturday’s tilt.

“I would assume it’s going to be pretty good,” said Self. “I would assume that there won’t be a lot of empty seats. It’s the best game on our schedule.

You talk about Kentucky or Baylor or Texas or this one, this is the best game on our schedule at least from a fan participation and from a player participation. We haven’t played them in nine years and back when we did play them it was the best game on our schedule.”

The Jayhawks come into Saturday’s game ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and winners of three straight following their lone loss on Nov. 26. Kansas beat up on UTEP in their last contest, blowing out the Miners 78-52 in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for the Jayhawks in Tuesday’s win with a game-best 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor. Agbaji has scored in double figures in each of the eight games this season and has brought his total of career 20+ point performances up to 13.

Kansas junior guard Christian Braun followed up his Big 12 Player of the Week honors last week with a 20 point, six rebound output on Tuesday. Braun has now racked up a total of 51 points in his last two games.

Missouri comes into the Border Showdown fresh off a blowout win of their own, having knocked off Eastern Illinois on Tuesday at home, 72-44.

The Tigers shot a season-high 51 percent from the floor, tallied 50 points in the paint, and had 11 steals in the dominating performance.

Missouri was paced by junior guard Amari Davis, who put up 15 points – his sixth straight contest with 14+ points.

Junior forward Kobe Brown recorded his third consecutive double-double in the win over Eastern Illinois. Brown scored 11 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and had five steals. The junior is tied for second in the SEC with four double-doubles this season.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin has been impressed with Brown’s ability to lead this season.

“I really enjoyed how Kobe played the game, and it’s not so much his production, but just really how he tries to lead now,” said Cuonzo after Tuesday’s game. “He’s becoming more vocal in every game so it’s really fun to see him and then Anton makes shots on it.”

Next up after the Border Showdown for Kansas will be a matchup with Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday, Dec. 18. Missouri will head home for their next contest where they will face Utah on Dec. 18.