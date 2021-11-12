How to Watch Kansas vs Tarleton Basketball Live Stream

The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) head to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, November 12.

Tarleton vs Kansas Preview

Kansas is fresh from an 87-74 win over Michigan State on November 9. Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 29 points, and Remy Martin added 15 in the victory. Agbaji said after the game that he returned to play for his senior season so he could have moments like he did against the Spartans.

“(I came back) for this. Be on this stage, be in this moment,” Agbaji said, via The Sacramento Bee. “Lead my team to a win. I know my team has the utmost confidence in me. That’s why I chose to come back and do something with this season.”

“He was terrific tonight. He’s had some big games in the past,” Kansas coach Bill Self said about Agbaji. “I don’t know if he’s had a bigger game on a bigger stage with the bright lights. He basically carried us. I was really happy for him and he was really good.”

The Jayhawks shot 48.4% from the floor and 35.5% from three-point range, but Michigan State had 16 total turnovers, and that made a huge difference in the outcome. Kansas got out-rebounded, though, 37-30, and that’s something the team will have to work on moving forward. If Martin can continue to step up big, though, Self sees big things happening for his squad.

“I haven’t quite figured Remy out,” Self added. “And I don’t mean that in a negative way. He’s a guy that gives energy and plays with personality. So, he’s going to be a big bonus for us in that regard. But if he can get 15 a game the way we play, it’s going to be a huge, huge bonus for us.”

On the other side, the Texans lost their season opener to Stanford, 62-50, but not before giving the Cardinal a run for its money. Montre’ Gipson led the way for the Texans with 15 points, and Shakur Daniel chipped in 10 points in a game that looked quite winnable at one point. Tarleton led 35-28 in the second half, but the Texans went to the line just three times the entire game, and the lack of presence in the paint coupled with resulting free throws hurt them.

The Texans are a young yet experienced team — they have eight players returning from last year’s squad, including WAC Freshman of the Year Freddy Hicks — but they have a tough road ahead, starting with this game.

“It’s probably the hardest schedule in the country,” Gillispie said about his team’s schedule, which includes opponents like Gonzaga and Michigan in addition to the Jayhawks.