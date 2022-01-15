Kansas vs WVU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

West Virginia (13-2) seeks its first-ever win at No. 9 Kansas (13-2) on Saturday.

West Virginia vs Kansas Preview

West Virginia hasn’t cracked the top 25 poll despite a 13-2 start.

The Mountaineers get a chance to impress the pollsters at Kansas, but the Jayhawks haven’t lost at home to the Mountaineers in nine meetings. WVU joined the Big 12 Conference in 2011 and hasn’t ever won the league title. Kansas regularly wins the Big 12 and seldom loses at home in the Allen Fieldhouse.

“What sets the building apart is 17,000 people, and it’s 17,000 people no matter who they play,” Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins said per WV Metro News’s Greg Carey. “It’s an older, unique building. You don’t get to play in places like that very often. There’s not a whole lot of buildings like that or as preserved as what Allen Fieldhouse is. We’ve had our chances. We’ve played pretty well there at times and things have a way of happening.”

Kansas comes into the game fresh off a tough conference home win 62-61 against No. 15 Iowa State on Tuesday, January 11. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored the winning basket for the Jayhawks, and Ochai Agbaji led the scoring with 22 points.

Dajuan “Clutch” Harris, ladies and gents 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eQv4RHXopW — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 12, 2022

“I think I haven’t hit a game winner in so long,” Harris said according to the Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore.

“Ochai gave me the ball. I thought he was going to take the last shot. I heard Coach say, ‘Get in the lane,’ so I just drove it. There were five seconds left. I had to do something with it,” Harris said per Bedore. “He opened a little crease for me so I had to make a play.”

Kansas won’t want to see things get that close with West Virginia. The Mountaineers have wins over then-No. 15 UConn and Power Five teams with winning records in Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Clemson.

Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 19.9 points per game, and he averages three rebounds and 2.8 assists per night. Sean McNeil has a solid season going with 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest.

Agbaji leads the Jayhawks offense with 20.6 points per game, and he posts 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Christian Braun averages 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per night. Harris averages 4.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.