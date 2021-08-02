Browns RB Kareem Hunt Made Demand After Nick Chubb’s Deal

Only one thing was on the mind of Kareem Hunt after his Cleveland Browns backfield buddy Nick Chubb signed his extension — a good meal.

Chubb signed his three-year, $36.6 million deal over the weekend and talked about Hunt’s reaction while speaking to the media on Monday.

“Kareem said, ‘Wagyu steaks on me.’ That is all he keeps saying,” Chubb told reporters. “I know he is excited. I am excited to get out there and for me and him to get that going like we have been.”

#Browns Nick Chubb said Kareem Hunt has been telling him all day: "Waygu steaks on you." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 2, 2021

While Chubb’s extension was being discussed, Hunt was one of his biggest supporters, pleading with the Browns to pay him.

“Please pay that man,” Hunt said. “He’s a freak of nature. He’s a brother to me. I love what he does on and off the field. He’s a great person and teammate.”

Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries last season, a 4.2 yards per carry average. He also caught 38 balls for 304 yards and notched 11 total touchdowns. Despite missing the four games last season, Chubb made the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Chubb averaged 5.6 yards per carry.





Play



Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: Please pay that man Browns running back Kareem Hunt wants to see his teammate in the backfield get an extension. 2021-06-24T16:36:36Z

Browns Extended Kareem Hunt Last Offseason

The Browns extended Hunt last offseason, keeping with the team through the 2022 season. It’s been quite the partnership for the duo and they’ve worked together swimmingly, never complaining about workload and supporting each other at every turn.

“Kareem is an awesome teammate and an awesome player,” Chubb said during minicamp. “Every year, it is great to go out there and play with him. I think every year is a chance for us to go out there and show how we can continue to be a dynamic duo every year.”

Hunt comes to the table with a team-first approach, which has helped the duo thrive together. During his youth camp in the offseason Hunt was adamant that he’ll do whatever is asked of him for the Browns to win.

“Right now, I’m just trying to figure out how to find a way to get over that next step and win every game,” Hunt said, per The Athletic . “If it were up to us, we’d be (undefeated). I hate losing any game. …

“I’ll do whatever (the coaches) ask me to do. If they tell me to go rush off the edge and sack Patrick Mahomes, I’m going to try to do that, too. It’s whatever they ask me to do. I just love the game of football, and I’m a competitive person and I’m always trying to win.”

Nick Chubb Relieved to Get Extension Done





Play



Video Video related to browns rb kareem hunt made demand after nick chubb’s deal 2021-08-02T14:47:01-04:00

With his contract now out of the way, Chubb can focus on what he does best — playing football.

“I am relieved it is behind us now. Just coming out here ready to practice. I know all of that has been handled,” Chubb told reporters on Monday. “It is taken care of. I am very happy where I am. I get to come out here and focus on getting better every day.”

Chubb was clear that he wanted his future to be in Cleveland, which it will be now for the foreseeable future.

“It means everything. I love it here in Cleveland. I love this team. I love the coaches. I love the position that I am in,” Chubb said. “I can’t ask for anything better than where I am. Cleveland is where I want to be. I am happy to be able to get that done so I can be here for even more years.”

READ NEXT: Browns Vague About Severity of Starting Defender’s Injury