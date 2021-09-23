Kenny Rogers Special 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

CBS is honoring one of country music’s biggest stars on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT when it airs “Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler.”

Country music legend Kenny Rogers filmed a star-studded special tribute concert featuring the Gambler himself as he announced his retirement, which would turn out to be especially poignant after Rogers died in March 2020.

The CBS press release teases:

The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, “Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler.” Filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers’ untimely passing, the live concert features on-stage tributes, artists’ anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement. Featured artists, including Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, sing some of Rogers’ greatest hits, such as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more. In a special tribute, Rogers’ dear friend and longtime duet partner, global superstar Dolly Parton, takes the stage to share touching memories and anecdotes about Rogers, performing a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself. In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Coward of the Country,” “Through the Years,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that continue to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with 24 #1 hits, is a six-time CMA Award winner, Country Music Hall of Famer, three-time Grammy Award winner, and a recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 CMAs, and was voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

“Kenny Rogers’ enormous impact on country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night,” said executive producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan in a statement. “We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world, as he will remain forever in our hearts.”

“Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler” premieres Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.