How to Watch ‘Kevin Can F Himself’ Online Free

The latest satirical comedy to hit TV is “Kevin Can F**K Himself,” premiering Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Kevin Can F**K Himself” online for free:

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Kevin Can F**K Himself” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Note: AMC Premiere allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live

You can watch AMC, AMC Premiere and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. AMC is in the main channel package, and AMC Premiere is available as an add-on, but both can be included with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Kevin Can F**K Himself” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them. If you include AMC Premiere, you’ll be able to watch episodes from the current season on-demand whenever you want.

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with AMC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Kevin Can F**K Himself” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” AMC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Kevin Can F**K Himself” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

“Schitt’s Creek” Emmy-winner Annie Murphy returns to TV in “Kevin Can F**K Himself,” a dark, satirical comedy about the much-maligned sitcom wife.

The AMC press release reads:

“Kevin Can F**K Himself” is a dark comedy that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series follows the journey of Allison McRoberts, a stereotypically smart and beautiful sitcom wife, who is married to Kevin, a husky, self-centered man-child who is clearly punching above his weight. Allison is a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. After making a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O’Connor as she attempts to escape the confines of her life and take control of her fate. So what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to — and revolts against — the injustices in her life? “Kevin Can F**K Himself” breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s ” tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison.”

Eric Petersen as Kevin McRoberts, Allison’s “husky and lovable man-child” husband.

Alex Bonifer as Neil O’Connor, the “football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin” and husband to Patty.

Brian Howe as Pete McRoberts, Allison’s father-in-law “with a regressive sense of humor.”

Raymond Lee as Sam Park, a clean-cut man “who has history with Allison.”

The eight-episode first season debuts its first two episodes back to back. The first is titled “Living the Dream” and the second is called “New Tricks.” The description for the two-hour premiere reads, “After Patty reveals the truth about her bank accounts, Allison goes on a bender to take back control of her life; Allison witnesses an overdose and has an idea; following a mysterious business card, Allison is led to Patty’s Salon in town.”

Episode three, “We’re Selling Washing Machines,” airs June 27 and its description reads, “Allison discovers the truth about Patty’s Salon; after a fight, Kevin and Neil compete in a chili cook-off; Allison’s revenge inadvertently dries up the towns pill supply; Patty almost gets busted in a local pharmacy raid and confides in Allison.”

“Kevin Can F**K Himself” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

