Kings vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers kick their respective seasons off at the Moda Center in Portland on Wednesday, October 20.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports California for those who live in the Kings market and Root Sports for those who live in the Blazers market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Kings vs Blazers, with your options depending on where you live:

Kings vs Blazers Preview

The Trail Blazers finished 0-4 in the preseason, and they’ll start their year off with several key players battling injuries. Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) all missed the team’s preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors, and it’s unclear who will be ready for the season opener.

On the other side, the Kings went 4-0 this preseason, and there’s plenty of hype surrounding rookie Davion Mitchell, the team’s ninth overall pick in the draft this year. Kings head coach Luke Walton recently compared the talented rookie and his tenacious defense to legendary NBA defender Ron Artest.

“From when I played, it does remind me a little bit of when I used to have to play against Ron Artest/Meta World Peace,” Walton said. “Sometimes it just felt easier to give the ball to someone else.”

“When he’s locked in on the ball, it’s crazy to watch,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said about Mitchell. “The way he’s able to stop and go, it hurts my legs watching, but he’s a great on-ball defender. He’s top five, I’d say, for on-ball defenders in the league right now. When you watch him, it’s just amazing. He does stuff on the ball that you can’t teach and that’s what’s making him great.”

The Blazers also have some new faces in the locker room after acquiring Larry Nance Jr. this offseason, and they have a new head coach in Chauncey Billups. It will be interesting to see how both impact the play of star Damian Lillard.

“I would say we had some good moments, but we had some moments that it was like, ‘Dang. We are a lot farther away than I thought,’ you know?” Billups said about his team’s 0-4 preseason. “So it’s been a little up and down. I’m not too surprised with it. Any time there is change, there is a period in there where it’s going to take some adjustment.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams heading into the game:

Blazers Roster: Guards: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, CJ Elleby, Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore Forwards: Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell, Nassir Little, Norman Powell, rookie Greg Brown III (Texas) Centers: Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller. Two way contracts: Guard Keljin Blevins and rookie forward Trendon Watford (LSU).

Kings Roster: Marvin Bagley, PF Harrison Barnes, SF Terence Davis, SG De’Aaron Fox, PG Tyrese Haliburton, SG Buddy Hield, SG Moe Harkless, PF Richaun Holmes, PF Louis King, C Damian Jones, C Alex Len, C Davion Mitchell, PG Chimezie Metu, PF. Jahmi’us Ramsey, PG Tristan Thompson, C Robert Woodard, SF Neemias Queta, C