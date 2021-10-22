How to Watch Kings vs Stars Game Today

The Dallas Stars (2-2-0) will play in a packed home arena for the first time in 591 days when facing the Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0) on Friday.

Kings vs Stars Preview

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness sent a message to fans on Thursday, the eve of the first home game that a full house of fans could attend in 591 days because of COVID-19.

“We’re really looking forward to it because our fans are so enthusiastic and they give us a big boost,” Bowness told the media. “We’d love to skate out for the warmup tomorrow night and have this pace full at 7:00 p.m. for the warmup.”

The Stars have only known raucous opposing crowds out east on a four-game road trip to start this season. After escaping Madison Square Garden with a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 14, the Stars dropped two straight on the road at Boston and Ottawa. Dallas closed out the road trip with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot more coming. That’s how tight this league is,” Bowness said per The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. “We’ve been able to practice it this year a little bit more, which we’ll continue to do. We didn’t practice it at all last year because of the schedule, but we’ll continue to practice it.”

Los Angeles started the season with a bang, beating rival Vegas 6-2 on Oct. 14 at Staples Center. The Kings then fell in one-goal losses to the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.

“We’ve got to push, and we’ve got to score more goals for sure,” Kings forward Phillip Danault said per NHL.com’s Kurt Dusterberg. It will come. It’s just a matter of time.”

The Kings have scored three goals since the six-goal output against Vegas. Kings center Anze Kopitar generated more than half of the team’s first nine goals with five goals of his own. He also assisted on three goals.

“He’s a shooter,” Kings head coach Todd McLellan said per The Athletic’s Lisa Dillman. “He wants to shoot the puck. He does shoot the puck from everywhere. He has a quickness and a tenacity to him that is effective. He’s got a pretty good engine and can play with those top players for a lot of minutes.”

Dallas hasn’t produced much scoring despite the return of star center Tyler Seguin. He missed most of last season due to injury after a 17-goal, 33-assist performance in the 2019-2020 season when the team reached the Stanley Cup Finals.

Overall, the Stars have seven goals in four games. Left wing Michael Raffl is the only Stars player with more than one goal. He has two goals and an assist this season.