‘Klutch Academy’ Streaming: How to Watch Documentary Series Online

New sports docuseries “Klutch Academy,” which follows six college basketball stars–Brandon Boston Jr., Kai Jones, Jalen Johnson, Moses Moody, Jericho Sims and Scottie Lewis–preparing for life in the NBA, premieres Tuesday, November 22 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Klutch Academy” episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BET, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Klutch Academy” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Klutch Academy’ Preview





Play



The Klutch Academy Trailer Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group is looking to get six of its clients drafted into the big league. Tune in to find out more about the #KlutchAcademy on Tuesday, November 23 at 11/10c. SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► bit.ly/1U0v9xG Stream Black Culture with BET+. Kick back and enjoy movies, TV series, exclusive originals and the best… 2021-11-03T17:00:37Z

This new five-part docuseries was produced in partnership with BET Studios and the Klutch Sports Group. It follows six NBA hopefuls “on their journey to the draft and off-season,” according to the BET press release.

It continues:

“Klutch Academy” documents Klutch Sports Group — led by CEO Rich Paul — as they prepare six college basketball prospects for pro careers. These talented athletes possess the potential to be stars in the league but will need to work through areas of improvement on and off the court to achieve success and one day reach superstardom. Each one-hour episode will candidly reveal what players and agents experience in the process leading up to the Draft—and showcase that Klutch is more than an agency… it’s a tight-knit group dedicated to developing young men for life in the NBA and beyond. “Klutch Academy” will give audiences a “courtside” seat to the progression these young athletes undergo as they transition from college into the pros — from signing with an agent to training for pro competition to Draft day anxiety and off-season preparation to managing personal relationships and the challenges young Black men in their unique circumstances face. The show will also pay tribute to Terrence Clarke, who tragically passed away the day after signing with Klutch. The cast features a roster of talent who recently had their lives changed being drafted into the NBA.

“With Kenya Barris, Rich Paul, Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach all on board for ‘Klutch Academy,’ we couldn’t have hoped for a better inaugural project for BET Studios,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of BET Studios in a statement. “The BET Studios venture is all about giving creators an opportunity to tell stories that have yet to be told, and Klutch Sports has a remarkable background and history that we know will resonate with our audiences, which is why we’re so glad the series found its home right here on BET.”

“These young men work their entire lives to get a shot at becoming a professional athlete, and at Klutch we invest the time and care to help them succeed not only as players but as human beings prepared to meet all of life’s challenges,” added CEO Paul. “It’s an honor to work with Kenya and BET to share our rookies’ powerful stories, and I’m excited for audiences to get a glimpse at the incredible work my team does every day to help athletes achieve and sustain success.”

“There is no denying the impact that Rich has had. He and the Klutch Team have pushed boundaries and completely shifted the narrative,” Barris said. “And while buzzwords like disruptor and super-agent are fitting, it’s the work that they do with these young men, behind the scenes and off-the-court, that is the most impressive and I’m excited for viewers to get a glimpse beyond the headlines into that part of their story.”

“Klutch Academy” airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.