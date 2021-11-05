Knicks vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet up on Friday as the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks.

Knicks vs Bucks Preview

The New York Knicks started the season 5-1 before dropping their last two and are now in need of a turnaround against Milwaukee on Friday. New York has lost their last two to Indiana and Toronto. The Knicks were held under 100 points for the first time this season in their most recent outing against the Pacers, falling 111-98.

“We gave up 36 in the first quarter, so we played from behind,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We had a couple of cracks when we got it down the floor. The intensity of the fourth quarter is going to be greater than the first three quarters. We have to understand that.”

The Knicks shot just 41.4% from the field and just under 21% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett scored 23 points for New York but was 8-of-20 from the field and minus-14.

“We started off, I thought we missed some open looks,” Thibodeau said. “I think when you’re not getting stops, you don’t get those easy buckets. I thought RJ had a nice game, and then we’ve got to make shots.”

The Bucks stopped a three-game skid last time out, beating the lowly Pistons 117-89. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the win.

“Thank God we won a game,” Antetokounmpo said with a grin. “I was worried we were going to start tanking for the No. 1 pick.”

While Antetokounmpo had some jokes, his coach was a little more serious.

“We really needed this one tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We talked about setting the tone on both ends of the floor, and I thought we did that. Obviously, Giannis was a big part of that, but we saw a lot of other guys stepping up.”

The Bucks will be without All-Star Khris Middleton, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness,” Budenholzer said. “And then, [he] didn’t feel good again the next day. Got tested and has come back positive.”

It’s the latest bad luck for the defending champion Bucks, who have been banged up this season with Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte Divincenzo all missing time.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate, it feels like, for my three years here in Milwaukee to be very, very healthy,” Budenholzer said. “Yeah it’s a challenge to figure out who’s available, to get the best groupings out there and how we can get through a game. And not really wear down the guys that are healthy.”