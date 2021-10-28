Knicks vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Chicago Bulls (4-0) will host the New York Knicks (3-1) at the United Center on Thursday, October 28.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MSG in the Knicks market and NBC Sports Chicago in the Bulls market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Bulls, with your options depending on where you live:

Knicks vs Bulls Preview

The Bulls are off to the hottest start in the NBA and their best start in 25 years. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.5 points a game, while offseason acquisitions DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have been contributing in a big way through the first four games.

DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game so far, and he is fresh from being a huge reason why the Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors, 111-108. DeRozan scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Bulls eke out a win after it looked like they were out of hope.

Now 4-0, DeRozan and company aren’t looking to get ahead of themselves.

“We’ve got a lot more to clean up, to learn. It’s a long season, man,” DeRozan said, via NBA.com. “We’ve got a lot more basketball to go. We can’t carry this record like it’s some kind of badge of honor… Coming into this season that was everyone’s mindset; it’s all about winning now. We’re not in a development stage. We want to win now.”

On the other side, the Knicks are coming off a 112-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26. Kemba Walker had his best game with the team, leading New York with 19 points while also dishing out five assists.

“This was a good test for us and it doesn’t stop, and we can’t feel good about tonight,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the win, via The Daily Local News. “We have to go to Chicago (on Thursday) and play an undefeated team that’s loaded that’s playing real well.”

The Knicks shot 47.1% from the floor and just over 43% from beyond the arc in an impressive team win that also saw Julius Randle contribute net a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Fournier chip in 18 points.

“It was fun. Hopefully I can — we can have — more moments like that,” Walker said. “It was just such a great team win. Everybody contributed in many different ways and that’s how the game of basketball is.”

The Knicks are 3rd in the NBA in points scored (121.0), and the Bulls are 4th in the league in points allowed, surrendering just 97.5 points a game (97.5) so this should be a good matchup.