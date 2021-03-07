Kristin Cavallari Getting ‘Serious’ With New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari and her new boyfriend Jeff Dye are still going strong, despite their long-distance relationship.

The former Very Cavallari star, 34, and the 38-year-old comedian are taking things slow and steady after first being spotted together in public last October.

An insider told ET Online that, “Kristin and Jeff are getting more serious, but they are taking it really slow. They are really liking where things are at now.”

“Kristin isn’t quite ready to completely dive in, and they still have a lot of growing to do as a couple,” the insider added. “[They] aren’t in any rush to jump into a super-serious relationship with each other at this time.”

Another source told the outlet that Cavallari and Dye are very much into each other and are “excited to see where their relationship continues to go.”

“The saying ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ definitely rings true in their case,” the insider dished. “Jeff makes Kristin laugh incessantly and gives her room to do her own thing and focus on work, her kids, et cetera. He has proven to be very supportive of all of the things that are so important to Kristin.”

Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Are Not Exclusive

While she has a solid dating life with Dye, another insider recently told People that Cavallari still considers herself single nearly one year after her split from her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler

“She’s having fun and enjoying dating,” the source says of Cavallari, before, adding of Dye: “They’re still hanging out, but it’s not exclusive and he’s not her boyfriend.”

Part of the issue is distance. Cavallari lives in Nashville while Dye lives in Los Angeles and travels around the country for his stand-up comedy career.

“If she goes to L.A., she’ll meet up with him,” an insider told Us Weekly of Cavallari and Dye. “But right now, there are no labels. … They’re not exclusively dating.”

“She’s just hanging out with him,” the source added. “They’re enjoying each other’s company [and] having fun. That’s it. They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. … If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.”

Kristin’s Ex-Husband Jay Cutler Has Been Supportive of Her New Relationship

Two months after posting a message of solidarity – in January, Cutler and Cavallari posed together and posted identical photos on Instagram with the caption, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that” – the exes remain on good terms and have a friendly co-parenting relationship.

“Jay was initially upset by the news of Kristin and Jeff dating, but he doesn’t sit around and dwell on it,” the ET source said. “Jay wants Kristin to be happy, and Kristin and Jay getting back together is off the table at this point. Kristin also wants Jay to be happy and to do what’s best for him, just as she believes he wants for her. She isn’t bothered that he is dating around and having fun.”

Entertainment Tonight recently reported that Cutler has joined the dating and networking app Raya. The former NFL quarterback has also been linked with Southern Charm Charm star Madison LeCroy since his split from Cavallari last April.

