KUWTK Season 20 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After 14 seasons, it all comes down to this — the final set of new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes are premiering Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” E! is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for that HBO Max and NBA League Pass are currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with E!, and you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Preview

"KUWTK" Farewell Season Begins March 18 on E! | E!Whether it's a surprise baby, breakup or engagement, you have one last chance to keep up when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns Thursday, 3/18 on E! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and… 2021-03-08T19:06:56Z

You’ve laughed, you’ve cried, you’ve followed their every move on social media and sold-out their merchandise. Now it’s time to start saying goodbye to the first family of reality TV, the Kardashians — matriarch Kris Jenner, daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Here is what viewers can look forward to in the final season, according to the E! press release:

In this final season, the family is faced with life-changing decisions about their future while navigating a world changed by a global pandemic. From the thrill of new babies and cross-country moves, to the heartbreak of fractured relationships and difficult farewells, join the family on one last journey as they figure out what comes next for them and close out this chapter of their lives.

According to the sneak peeks released over the past few months, storylines fans can look forward to include Khloe and Tristan Thompson deciding if they’re reading for their second child, Kourtney and ex Scott Disick possibly hooking up again, and Kris reaching out to her friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick for support as the show winds down,

There has been some talk about Jenner becoming a Real Housewife in the wake of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending, but that remains to be seen.

The show premiered in 2007 and no one could have foreseen just how massive the Kardashian-Jenner empire would become. Youngest member Kylie went from a precocious girl of nine years old to a millionaire makeup mogul. Kendall is a renowned fashion model. And Kim is now getting inmates off of death row and studying to become a lawyer.

Over the years, the show has spawned a jaw-dropping 12 spinoffs — Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick. It would be pretty shocking if this is the last we’ve seen of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on TV.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.