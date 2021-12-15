Kyle Richards Reveals Which RHOBH Star She Wanted in Her Holiday Movie

Kyle Richards made a casting request for her holiday movie, “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” but it fell through.

Peacock’s first-ever holiday film starred the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran and Betsy Brandt as competitive pals Trish and Diana, respectively. And while the film itself was not about Bravo’s popular “Real Housewives” franchise, several stars from the franchise turned up for cameos. In fact, the Housewives franchise was well represented.

“The Real Housewives of the North Pole” featured cameos by franchise favorites Sonja Morgan (“Real Housewives of New York City”), Cynthia Bailey (Atlanta), Karen Huger (Potomac), and Lisa Barlow (Salt Lake City), per IMDb.

But there was one cast member from her own city of the Bravo reality series that Richards wanted to work with.

Kyle Richards Revealed that Plans for Lisa Rinna to Join Her in the ‘Real Housewives’ Holiday Film Fell Through

In an interview with Vulture, Richards revealed that Peacock producers actually approached her before scheduling the cameos and asked for her input.

“They had asked me, you know, ‘Who do you think we should ask?’” Richards shared. “There was definitely a conversation. I had asked for Lisa Rinna to be there, but then at the last minute, she couldn’t. I was like, oh, it’ll be fun! Just because I was away from L.A. for so long making the movie, I was like, it would be nice to have Lisa Rinna come and visit, to at least have dinner or something. But she wasn’t able to.”

Richards noted that even without Rinna, Housewives fans got to see a tongue-in-cheek scene in which the Bravo stars were gossiping about her and Brandt’s characters.

“I think that the Housewives fans are going to enjoy that,” she teased. “We just want everyone to be able to enjoy this movie, but the Housewives fans are passionate. They are not messing around, so they’re gonna be watching that with a magnifying glass. And I think they’re gonna think that’s fun.”

She also revealed she thought it was “really funny” that RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow played a real estate agent in the Peacock flick.

Kyle Richards Insisted on a Change in the ‘Real Housewives of the North Pole’ Script But She Lost a Battle Over the Movie’s Title

While she didn’t get Rinna, Richards did get producers to change a scene in the “North Pole” script that made her uncomfortable. The mom of four told Entertainment Tonight that she asked for a scene to be edited in which she was supposed to kiss her onscreen husband (played by Carlos Ponce). Richards told the outlet that she has not kissed anyone else since she met her real-life husband, Mauricio Umansky, which was more than 25 years ago.

“I’ve never kissed anybody else since I met my husband,” Richards said. “So it went from the lips to the cheek in the movie. … I’m kind of shy like that. I mean, I’ve been married for [what] feels like my whole life!”

Richards also revealed to Variety that she didn’t like the title for the Peacock film because it insinuated that it was a movie about”The Real Housewives” franchise.

“I didn’t want that to be the title at all,” Richards admitted. “I didn’t want it to confuse people. I wanted my acting to be separate. I actually fought against that title, but the truth is the power of the ‘Housewives’ is really powerful and the fans are incredible. I didn’t win that battle.”

