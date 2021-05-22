La Rochelle vs Toulouse Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

French sides Toulouse and La Rochelle will meet in the 2021 European Rugby Champions Cup final at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of La Rochelle vs Toulouse online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch La Rochelle vs Toulouse live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch La Rochelle vs Toulouse live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch La Rochelle vs Toulouse live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch La Rochelle vs Toulouse live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

La Rochelle vs Toulouse Preview

Toulouse advanced to the club’s seventh Champions Cup final on May 1, besting Bordeaux Bègles 21-9. Scrum-half Antoine Dupont and wing Matthis Lebel notched a try apiece, and fly-half Romain Ntamack put up 11 points.

Le Stade have their sights on a record-breaking fifth Champions Cup title.

“I think it’s going to be a game where discipline and defence are probably going to be some of the key factors in the match,” Toulouse wing Cheslin Kolbe said, according to Agence France-Presse.

He added: “Whenever there are opportunities for us, as players, within the structure, to capitalise on, we also need to bring our own natural abilities to the game, to hopefully crack it open some other way.”

While Toulouse have reached more Champions Cup finals than any other squad, La Rochelle are newcomers, having never advanced past the quarterfinals until this season.

They edged four-time champs Leinster 32-23 on May 2 behind 22 points from fly-half Ihaia West and second-half tries from flanker Grégory Alldritt and lock Will Skelton.

“It’s a normal week for me,” La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara said this week, according to RugbyPass. “It’s only one game, an important game of course, but I will not change my behaviour this week. I’m as usual. I had the chance to taste a lot of finals and it’s just important to focus all our energy on Saturday. We are quite experienced at the staff level, the players too. The club are not used to playing European finals, it will be the first. I hope it will not be the last.”

O’Gara, Ireland’s all-time leading scorer, led Munster to Champions Cup titles in 2005-06 and 2007-08. He’s the tournament’s all-time leader in points (1,365) and goals (488).

“My titles are another era, this is 2006, this is 2008,” he said, per RugbyPass. “These are of course memories that I will keep in mind for the rest of my life… but our goal as the staff is for the team to perform well on Saturday. If that is the case, we have a great opportunity to do something in this final. That’s why I love rugby — everything is played on Saturday for 80 minutes!

“I feel that every week there is progress in the group. When the players are at the training centre, they are hungry and these are very important ingredients in the sport. We identified some weaknesses in Toulouse’s game and also in our game. We have enough weapons and it is a great pleasure for me to coach this team on a daily basis. I am very proud and excited. It’s historic, the club is writing a new page in its history.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.