La Salle vs Dayton Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dayton Flyers will open their Atlantic 10 slate on Wednesday when they host the La Salle Explorers at UD Arena.

La Salle vs Dayton Preview

The Flyers haven’t played since Dec. 19, when they edged the Ole Miss Rebels 65-62 at home to improve to 4-1 on the year.

“This was an extremely hard-fought, very physical game,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “We knew that coming in, just watching them on film. We had a healthy respect for how hard they played defense. They set the tone early. I was proud of our guys for being able to adjust.”

The Rebels outrebounded Dayton 41-24 overall and 15-2 on the offensive glass, but the Flyers overcame those deficits by shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range. Each squad committed 17 turnovers.

“This team is growing,” Grant said, per the Dayton Daily News. “The rebounding numbers and turnovers are still not where we want them to be, but the resiliency and the toughness and the grit these guys are continuing to show and the identity they’re developing as a unit is moving us in the right direction.”

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher led all participants with 23 points, going 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from downtown. Fellow Flyers guard Rodney Chatman added 21 on 8-of-13 shooting. The pair tied for the game high in assists, with 4 apiece.

Every Flyers game this season has been decided by 6 points or fewer.

“It’s good for us,” Chatman said, per the Dayton Daily News. “Of course, we want to win by more, but getting this experience is key. You’re going to see a lot of that in conference play. Getting that experience, learning from wins, that will benefit us.”

The Explorers last played on Dec. 22, when they fell 84-71 to the Maryland Terrapins, dropping to 3-5 on the year. They’re 0-1 in Atlantic 10 play, having lost to the UMass Minutemen 85-66 at home back on Dec. 16.

La Salle trailed by 17 early in the second half, but a five-guard lineup of Anwar Gill, David Beatty, Sherif Kenney, Scott Spencer, and Christian Ray helped close the gap to 52-45 with just over 12 minutes remaining. It was they closest they’d get after the midway break.

Kenney came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

“That lineup forced tough shots, we rebounded, and we were able to get out in transition,” La Salle head coach Ashley Howard said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Flyers lead the all-time series with La Salle 30-17, and they’ve won 14 straight against the Explorers at UD Arena. La Salle’s last victory there came on Feb. 27, 1999.