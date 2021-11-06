Lakers vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Game Without Cable

A banged up Los Angeles Lakers team (5-4) takes on the Portland Trailblazers (4-5) in a key early-season Western Conference clash.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet for those who live in the Lakers market and Root Sports for those who live in the Blazers market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Blazers, with your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: This option is for viewers in the Blazers market

You can watch a live stream of Root Sports (both live in local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lakers vs Blazers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This option is for viewers in the Lakers market

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Spectrum SportsNet (live in local markets) is included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lakers vs Blazers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Lakers vs Blazers live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Lakers vs Blazers live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Lakers vs Blazers Preview

Los Angeles continues to play shorthanded with a plethora of key players injured. LeBron James is out with an abdomen injury. Anthony Davis has a thumb injury, listed as questionable. The Lakers also don’t have Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, and Talen Horton-Tucker. Dwight Howard had been day-to-day with a neck injury but is listed as active for Saturday.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel didn’t sound confident about Nunn and Horton-Tucker returning soon.

“I’m still not to where I’m close to feeling like they’re back,” Vogel told the media on Friday. “You know THT is making progress. I believe, yesterday, he started shooting the ball with the hand that’s been injured. So, that’s a positive step, it’s getting closer but not to where I’m thinking about having him in games.”

Portland comes into the game fresh off a 110-106 win over Indiana on Friday. It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blazers.

C.J. McCollum leads the Blazers in scoring with 23.8 points per game. McCollum also averages 4.2 rebounds, four assists, 1.2 steals, and a block per contest.

Damien Lillard hasn’t been clicking on all cylinders this season with a 17.8 points per game average. He posted at least 25 points per game each of the past six seasons.

Lillard at least compensated with one of his best seasons passing the ball thus far with 8.8 assists per game — a career high average. He also averages 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals.

Norman Powell has a solid season going for the Blazers with 18 points per game. He also averages 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic leads the Blazers in rebounding with 11.3 boards per game. Nurkic also averages 11.1 points, two assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

With James out and Davis likely out, the Lakers will need Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan to step up on the glass. Westbrook is second on the team in rebounds with 8.4 per game and Jordan averages 5.4 per night.

Westbrook is also the Lakers leading scorer, if Davis doesn’t play. The veteran guard averages 20.2 points per game. Westbrook also averages 8.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game.

Los Angeles also has Carmelo Anthony averaging double figures with 17 points per game. Anthony also averages 3.9 rebounds, an assist, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.

The Lakers are also looking for guard Malik Monk to get going. He hasn’t produced the career year that he did in Charlotte last season.