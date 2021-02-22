Lakers vs Wizards Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Los Angeles Lakers look to stop a two-game skid as they visit the surging Washington Wizards on Monday.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers markets), NBC Sports Washington (Wizards markets) and NBA TV (everywhere out of market).

Lakers Vs. Wizards Preview

After a strong start to the season, the defending champion Lakers have hit a speedbump, losing three of their last four, including two consecutively against the Nets and Heat. What hasn’t helped their cause is a serious injury to All-NBA forward Anthony Davis that will keep him on the shelf for the next month.

The Lakers are also missing the services of starting guard Dennis Schroder, one of the team’s primary ball-handlers and playmakers.

“We’re going to continue to work on our habits and be great for each other,” LeBron James said after the loss to the Heat. “We all put in the work, so it’s not that. The law of averages will even itself out. We had lapses last season, and we had them during the playoffs. We know they’ll even them out over the course of the year.”

The 36-year-old James is having another MVP-type season, averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. But without Davis, James’ job has become that much harder.

“I feel like the last couple games that’s been happening, putting a lot on Bron,” Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after the game. “We already know what we’re going to get out of him. So all the rest of us, we’ve got to continue to just play hard and just play basketball and not worry about anything else.

“We try to help him out as much as possible, and we want to do it as perfect as possible, as we can,” Caldwell-Pope added. “We try to help him out, we try not to make too much mistakes when we’re on the floor with him or even running a play with him, just to give him some help. We do ask Bron for a lot; he gives us a lot each and every game.”

After a slogging start to the season, the Wizards have been able to find their stride of late, notching four straight wins. Star guard Bradley Beal has done his part, leading the league with 32.9 points per game. But the big spark for Washington has been Russell Westbrook, who is seemingly getting healthy and hitting his stride. Westbrook is near a triple-double average with 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

“He’s getting in a rhythm. He’s going to have more games like this,” Brooks said. “The guy’s a championship player. How he prepares. How he talks to our guys. He forces the team to be ready.”

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 226.