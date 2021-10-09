Where to Watch Lamar vs Sam Houston Football 2021

Defending national champion Sam Houston (4-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the FCS, can’t overlook Lamar (1-2) on Saturday.

Lamar vs Sam Houston Preview

Sam Houston ran all over Lamar in the spring season, 62-7, but the Bearkats can’t overlook anyone after last week’s scare.

“I don’t want to say it’s a trap game, because they (Lamar) went up to Northern Colorado, played well and won,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said according to the Huntsville Item’s Colton Foster. “Lamar has been up-and-down, but a bye-week is always beneficial to get some things squared away. They will be coming in ready to go.”

Keeler won’t even hang on the laurels of how much the Bearkats dominated Lamar last spring. Familiar opponents have been nearly Kryptonite for the Bearkats of late. Central Arkansas posted a challenge for the Bearkats earlier this fall, and Stephen F. Austin nearly knocked the Bearkats from the ranks of the unbeaten last week.

Sam Houston narrowly escaped NRG Stadium in Houston with that 21-20 win over SFA. Bearkats backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker rallied his team from a 20-6 hole in the fourth quarter for the win. He threw a touchdown pass, and Trapper Pannell ran for one. Shoemaker finished with 222 yards passing, two touchdowns, and an interception.

“We didn’t play Central Arkansas or SFA, but this is the one we just got done playing,” Keeler said per Foster. “We handled them (Lamar) pretty well at their place, but I remember having some difficulties because of some of the things they were doing defensively. They were a bit of a headache for us. It is unique.”

Sam Houston sat starting quarterback Eric Schmid kast because of “multiple hits to the head” according to The Beaumont Enterprise’s Matt Faye. Schmid led the Bearkats to the national title last spring, and he has 794 yards passing and 10 touchdowns this season.

The Bearkats had a solid rushing attack to support Shoemaker with running back Ramon Jefferson leading the way. Jefferson has 461 yards and four touchdowns this season. Noah Smith averages 4.8 yards per carry, and Zach Hrbacek averages 5.7 yards per rush.

Lamar’s run defense allows 118.5 yards per game, but opposing teams only pass for 197 yards per game against the Cardinals defense. Cardinals outside linebacker Desmond Veals leads the defense with six tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, and 12 tackles overall.

The Cardinals triple-option offense hasn’t seen much success of late as Faye noted. Lamar mustered 136 yards in a 56-0 loss to Abilene Christian last time out. The Cardinals had a bye week between that loss and Saturday’s clash with the Bearkats.

“It’s one of those offenses where they chip at you,” Bearkats defensive end Joseph Wallace said per Foster. “It’s like one or two yards a pop. They want to tire you down because eventually, they might get a d(efensive) end whose eyes go to the wrong place. It’s tiring and annoying sometimes for the D-line, but we know you can’t run that offense against this defense.”