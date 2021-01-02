Larry King Health Update: TV Host Hospitalized With COVID

Larry King is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a report by Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411. The 87-year-old former television host has been in the hospital for 10 days, the publication says. Other publications including The Daily Mail and Page Six have also reported on the matter.

King’s age puts him at high risk for having severe complications due to the coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight in ten coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. have been adults over 65 years old. Compared to those in the 18-29 year age group, those who are 85 years or older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID, and 630 times more likely to die from the virus, the CDC reports.

In recent years, King has experienced a number of health scares.

In 2017, he underwent surgery for a cancerous tumor in his lung. Then, in April 2019, he had stents implanted, and also had a scheduled angioplasty. Later that year, he revealed that he’d had a stroke, and had been in a coma for weeks. According to Page Six, King spent his birthday this November hospitalized due to a blood flow issue.

In an interview with “Extra” in November 2019, King talked about the after-effects of his stroke. “Everything got better except [for] my left foot,” he said, “and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I’ll be walking by Christmas. Not bad, I’ve been walking with a walker.”

King went on, “It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great.”

Earlier this year, King lost two of his children within weeks of one another. Both of his children who died were from his marriage with wife Alene. His son Andy, 65, died of a sudden heart attack on July 28, USA Today reports. His daughter Chaia, 51, died after a brief battle with lung cancer.

King’s Most Recent Instagram Post Is From October

Neither King nor his family have given a public statement on his hospitalization. News spread of his hospitalization on Saturday, January 2. In his most recent Instagram post, King wrote, “it’s a good night” in reference to the Los Angeles Dodgers playing in the World Series.

As of 2020, King is still working a number of jobs in the entertainment industry. He recently announced an upcoming podcast called “The Millionth Question” that he will host, and continues to run a weekly talk show called “Politicking With Larry King” via Ora TV, a network he co-founded.

Earlier this year, King opened up about his ongoing divorce from wife Shawn; it’s not clear if the divorce has been finalized. He told People Magazine that age was one of the contributing factors that led to the divorce. Shawn is 26 years younger than him.

“We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll,” King told the magazine. “It became an issue. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I’m an agnostic atheist, so that eventually causes little problems. We overcame a lot, but eventually it became a ships passing in the night situation.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.