Latin Music Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards are airing live Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT with the red carpet pre-show, followed by the awards themselves at 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on Telemundo in the United States.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2021 Latin Music Awards live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Telemundo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Latin Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Latin Music Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Preview





Play



Billboard Latin Music Awards: Meet the finalists | Latinx Now! | Telemundo English Latinx Now! The 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards are almost here and today we show you the finalists in the top categories. Find out in which awards Bad Bunny, Eslabon Armado, J. Balvin, Rosalía and Karol G. could take home! Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TelemundoEnglishYTChannel About Latinx Now!: Hosted by Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar,… 2021-08-12T15:31:42Z

Airing live on Telemundo on Sept. 23 comes “the only awards show to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard’s renowned weekly charts,” according to the Telemundo press release.

The press release continues:

Latin music’s longest-running, and most prestigious awards show will broadcast live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The show will also air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional. Finalists, and the eventual winners, reflect performance of new recordings on Billboard’s albums and songs charts during a one-year period from the rankings dated February 1, 2020, through this year’s August 7, 2021, charts — This year’s period is longer as the 2020 awards were delayed due to the pandemic. Billboard’s rankings, based on album sales, digital track sales, streaming data and monitored radio airplay provided by Nielsen Music/MRC Data and social media data provided by Next Big Sound, are the world’s most authoritative music charts.

The 20 musical performances for the show include:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Christian Nodal will perform the world premiere of their song “La Sinvergüenza.”

Camila Cabello will perform her new song “Don’t Go Yet.”

Carlos Rivera will perform with Reik the world premiere of “Cuantas Veces.”

Carlos Vives will sing for the first time with his daughter Lucy Vives, accompanied by Mau y Ricky in the song “Besos en Cualquier Horario.”

Daddy Yankee will sing his new hit “Métele al perreo” in a television premiere.

Guadalupe Pineda, Yuri, and Ana Bárbara commemorate the 5th anniversary of Juan Gabriel’s departure with a medley prepared by maestro Eduardo Magallanes, including “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “Me Nace del Corazón” and “Amor Eterno.”

Jhay Cortez will sing his song “En Mi Cuarto” in a TV premiere.

Joss Favela will perform a mariachi version of his new hit “Tu Adiós Como Tequila.”

Juanes will sing the rock version of Grupo Niche’s hit “Rebelión,” one of the 50 most important Latin songs of all time.

Karol G will perform a medley including “El Makinon,” “Bichota,” “Ay, Dios Mío,” and “Tusa.”

Maná will perform the world premiere of their new single, a previously unreleased version of their classic: “El Reloj Cucú”, along with new vocal sensation Mabel.

Marc Anthony will offer the television premiere of his song “Pa’lla Voy.”

Myke Towers will perform a medley including “Pin Pin” and the world premiere of his new song “Experimento.”

Natti Natasha will perform the television premiere of “Noches en Miami.”

Nicky Jam will offer the public the TV premiere of “Miami.”

Paquita la del Barrio will celebrate a musical career that spans 50 years, singing “Rata de Dos Patas” and “El Consejo” with Ana Bárbara.

Prince Royce will sing the TV premiere of “Lao a Lao.”

Rauw Alejandro will sing his summer hit song,“Todo de Ti.”

Reik and Rauw Alejandro will perform the TV premiere of “Loquita.”

Rosalía will sing the new song “Linda” with Tokischa.

The show is hosted by four international music stars: William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernández and Maite Perroni. Special honorees include the Billboard Icon Award being presented for the first time to the band Maná; the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award being given to Paquita la del Barrio; and the Billboard Hall of Fame Award being presented to global icon Daddy Yankee.

Presenters include Adamari López, Andrea Meza, Anitta, Black Eyed Peas, Carolina Miranda, Chiquis, Cristián de la Fuente, Damian Priest, El Fantasma, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Greeicy, Jacky Bracamontes, Julio Vaqueiro, Los Dos Carnales, Luis Figueroa, Mariana Seoane, Michel Duval, Mike Bahía, Rodrigo Garduño, Sofía Reyes, Tainy, and Wilfrido Vargas.

Bad Bunny leads all nominees with 20, followed by Maluma with 11, J Balvin with nine, and Karol G, Anuel AA, and the Black Eyed Peas with eight apiece.

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards air Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times with the red carpet pre-show on Telemundo; the awards show starts at 8 p.m.