How to Watch Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Online Free

Popular superhero show DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns for its sixth season on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch Legends of Tomorrow online for free:

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Preview

DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Extended Trailer | The CWDC's Legends of Tomorrow premieres Sunday, May 2. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Legends continue their new mission to protect the timeline from temporal aberrations – unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel,… 2021-04-27T20:44:16Z

According to The CW’s press release, when “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” returns for its sixth season, the Legends will be going up against an enemy like nothing they’ve ever seen before.

It reads:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. Fighting against aliens in the timeline while also working to bring back their missing teammate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider O.G., Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a fresh out of Hell Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); and a brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world (and beyond) for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a gun-totin’ Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy.

The premiere episode is called “Ground Control to Sara Lance” and its description promises, “The legends discover that Sara is missing; Ava sends Rory and Behrad to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine tries to work his magic; Sara does all she can to try to escape from her captors.”

Episode two of season six is titled “Meat: The Legends” and it airs May 9. Its description teases, “Ava hopes that her abilities will help lead to locating the aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead to Sara; Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into Amelia Earhart, who could be her ticket home.”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.