WATCH: Let’s Go Brandon Super Bowl Commercial for Dave McCormick

A Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate named Dave McCormick is airing a “let’s go Brandon” ad during Super Bowl 2022. You can watch the “let’s go Brandon” commercial later in this article.

Let’s go Brandon is a phrase widely used, including at sporting events around the country, to criticize President Joe Biden. It is a euphemism for “f*** Joe Biden.” The video for the commercial already had more than 100,000 views on February 13, 2022, even hours before the Super Bowl started.

It’s titled “Let’s Go” on McCormick’s YouTube channel. According to Fox News, the ad is expected to run during the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Commercial Criticizes Biden on Everything from Afghanistan to the Homicide Rate





The commercial, which is 30 seconds long and which you can see above, contains people chanting the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” with a series of excerpts from news stories, such as:

“Inflation a record high.”

“The fiasco in Afghanistan is a grave blow.”

“Big Tech is silencing conservative voices.”

“US trade deficit hits record high.”

“On pace to surpass record for annual homicides.”

“Illegal border crossings soar to record highs.”

The commercial then contains text that says, “Ths is so much bigger than Brandon.”

It then reveals that it was paid for by Dave McCormick, whose slogan is, “Fight for America to Save America.”

According to Philly Voice, McCormick, a Republican, is running for an open Senate seat. The other candidates include television personality Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands, a former diplomat. Thirteen Republicans are in the race, the site reported. They are competing for the seat vacated through retirement by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

CNN reported that Democrats in the race are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rep. Conor Lamb, state senator Sharif Street, state representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Montgomery County commissioner Val Arkoosh. Democrats see the Senate seat as a possible pickup for them, according to CNN. Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020; it was one of the rust-belt states that Trump flipped in 2016 to win the presidency. Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

McCormick Said He Was Motivated to Run Because of ‘Frustration & Anger’

According to Fox News, McCormick is a combat veteran who used to run Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund, and who has “ties to former President Trump.” Dina Powell McCormick, his wife, was Trump’s deputy national security adviser, according to Fox.

“The issues we are facing are so much bigger than ‘Brandon,’” McCormick told Fox News. “The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run.”

He also told Fox:

Whether it’s not being able to afford gas or groceries because of record-high inflation, rampant crime in our cities, a dramatic spike in the trafficking of fentanyl and human exploitation across open borders, or the disgraceful lack of accountability for the death of 13 young service members in Afghanistan – these problems were self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left. Pennsylvanians have had enough.

CNN reported that some top former Trump aides, like Stephen Miller and Hope Hicks, are advising McCormick.

A Reporter Wrongly Said a NASCAR Crowd Was Chanting, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’





The video that started it all, of a NASCAR crowd’s expletive-laden Biden chant, went viral. You can watch it above . Be aware that the language might be disturbing to some.

According to Know Your Meme, let’s go Brandon is a reference to a viral video in which people in the crowd chanted “f*** Joe Biden” while NASCAR racer Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC News. The newscaster wrongly said the crowd was saying, “let’s go Brandon.”

The Brown interview occurred on October 2, 2021. One Twitter user accused the NBC reporter of “desperate damage control.”

After that video aired, people who didn’t want to use an expletive to refer to the president started using “Let’s go Brandon” to make the same point more politely.

“Finally. I can share the sentiment without repeating the vulgarity. Thanks NBC lady. Let’s go Brandon!!! #LetsGoBrandon,” wrote one Twitter user.





The videos on the chant have had millions of views on social media.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brown said.

“Thank you to all of our partners. Oh my god it’s just such an unbelievable moment,” he said at another point.

“You can hear the chants from the crowd. Let’s go Brandon,” the anchor says in the video.

“Oh my God, “ Brown continued, but his comments are drowned up by the bleeps blocking the F word.

According to Fox News, NASCAR deleted the video when it became clear what the crowd was really chanting.

