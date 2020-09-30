How to Fact Check the Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Live Tonight

If you’re watching the 2020 presidential debate tonight, you might want to fact check President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden‘s claims live as they happen. Here’s how you can use a live fact-checker during tonight’s debate, including a stream with fact-checking embedded below.

USA Today Is Fact-Checking Live on Its Stream Below

If you want to simply watch live fact-checking on a debate stream live, USA Today is providing the service in its video embedded below (which you can also watch here).

The first presidential debate of the 2020 general election takes place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday.

USA Today reported that it will be using a team of journalists during its live broadcast to fact check both Biden’s and Trump’s claims.

Click on Detroit is also fact-checking tonight’s debate live. The fact-checking team from Detroit includes reporter Grant Hermes, digital content manager Ken Haddad and managing editor Dave Bartkowiak Jr. Hermes who will be sharing the fact-checking on Twitter, but the facts will also be live streamed on Click on Detroit.

We know you're going to have questions as we sprint to the election. Tune in, log on and we'll do the rest. https://t.co/9KoGshIDdh — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) September 28, 2020

Logically.ai Is Providing a Live Fact Checker on Its Mobile App

A social enterprise that uses advanced AI called Logically.ai is live streaming the presidential debate tonight and fact-checking both Trump and Biden’s claims live as they are made, Logically.ai’s representatives told Heavy. This is a great option for people who prefer to watch a fact-checker on a mobile app.

If you use Logically.ai’s app, you can watch a stream of the debate with a scrolling timeline of live fact checks that will be rated true, false or misleading. If you’re using the app, you can also submit your own fact check claims as well.

Logically said about the venture: “Leveraging its advanced multi-model AI, along with the largest fact checking team in the world, Logically aims to provide debate viewers with the truth, unarming disinformation and misinformation before it takes hold.”

If you want to use this live fact-checker, you can download the app before the debate begins. It’s available on iOS here and on Android here.

This mockup below shows what you can expect to see on your phone during the live fact-checking tonight.

Chris Wallace Won’t Be Fact-Checking While He Moderates the Debate

Meanwhile, moderator Chris Wallace has said he will not personally be fact-checking the debate live tonight, Deadline reported. He said he wants to be as invisible as possible, adding: “If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?’”

Alan Schroeder, who wrote Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trail, told Deadline that fact-checking requires a nuanced look at a complex issue, which can be very difficult to do while moderating a debate live. Schroeder said: “The very concept of a thorough and fair fact-check is at odds with the moderator’s role as a television presenter who must keep the program flowing.”

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7, at the University of Utah.

Then on Thursday, October 15, is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University.

Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.

