Live Minnesota Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Senate Race

A closely watched U.S. Senate race in Minnesota – where Republican Jason Lewis is battling Democrat Tina Smith – could help determine control of the Senate.

Some polls showed Smith in striking distance in the waning days of the election, in a riot-torn state that saw arson fires, including at a police precinct, break out following the death of George Floyd. President Donald Trump has kept a heavy rally schedule in the Gopher State, railing against the Democratic governor and liberal Minneapolis mayor, striking a law-and-order message that Lewis is emulating.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, the Senate race is basically tied in some polls and likely to come down to the populous purple suburbs ringing blue Minneapolis-St. Paul. Smith is the incumbent. However, the RealClearPolitics polling average has Smith leading by an average of 5 percentage points in the race. A poll released October 21 shows the race was a dead heat.

Lewis Has Struck a Law & Order Message But Smith calls Him Extreme

According to the Duluth News-Tribune, Lewis has taken a law-and-order message to the purple suburbs. He hasn’t minced words about what he sees as the contrast in the race. In fact, Lewis wrote an op-ed for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in which he said, “This election is a choice between anarchy and American values If the left has its way, mob rule will be coming for the suburbs.”

For her part, the News-Tribune reports that Smith has accused Lewis of being an extremist, saying, “a person who inflexibly clings to his extreme, rigid views at the expense of Minnesota’s best interests.” In addition, she has made an issue out of derogatory comments he made as a conservative talk show host, including having “lamented” the fact he couldn’t call women “sluts” anymore.

Minnesota is a very blue state. You have to go back to Richard Nixon to find the state voting for a Republican president.

“Minnesota voted exclusively Republican from 1860 through the onset of the Great Depression, except for 1912 when it sided with Progressive candidate (and former Republican) Theodore Roosevelt,” according to 270toWin.

“From 1932 onward, the state has primarily voted Democratic, last voting Republican during Nixon’s landslide victory in 1972.” The state even rebuffed Ronald Reagan in 1984, but local favorite Senator Walter Mondale was on the ballot. The state’s strong history of labor unions is part of the reason.

However, according to the site, Clinton won Minnesota by only 1.5%.

