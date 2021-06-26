Lomachenko vs Nakatani Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Masayoshi Nakatani clash in a lightweight showdown at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 26.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the fight card (7:15 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani and every other fight live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani Preview

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KO) is 5’7” and Nakatani is just under six feet, so the height difference is very real. How much it affects Lomachenko will certainly be something to watch. Lomachenko also needs a victory pretty badly after his loss to Teofimo Lopez last October, when he lost the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

He cannot afford to drop two straight fights, but after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder after the loss to Lopez last fall, it’ll be interesting to see how he looks here. He’s certainly not underestimating his opponent in this one.

“He is strong, very tall and very long arms,” Lomachenko said about Nakatani leading up to the fight. “He has experience at the top level, as he showed in a [competitive] fight with Lopez and the way he was able to beat [Felix] Verdejo. This is the perfect challenge for me. I’ve always aimed to face the highest level of competition.”

Nakatani (19-1, 13 KO) last fought in December of 2020, when he knocked Felix Verdejo out in nine rounds. He has a 71″ reach (Lomachenko’s is 65.5″), and with victories under his belt against the likes of Krai Setthaphon, Amphol Suriyo and Verdejo, he won’t be an easy out for Lomachenko.

“Watching Lomachenko, I never imagined that I would fight him. Prior to [him moving up to] lightweight, some of his bouts in which he outclassed the opponents, toying with them, amazed me,” Nakatani said.

“The unique footwork that no other fighter has,” Nakani continued. “His craftsmanship was so fantastic that [it] even made me wonder who on Earth could beat him. His dominant victories were simply great. Since Lomachenko moved up to the lightweight division, he looks different from how he used to be. To his credit, his hard-fought victory over Jorge Linares was impressive, showcasing his exclusive skillset, but otherwise, he has not displayed his own boxing [at lightweight], which used to make him so special.”

Main Card:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, lightweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard:

Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla, 10 rounds, welterweight

Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso (2-0), 4 rounds, bantamweight

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.