Longwood vs Winthrop Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The top two teams in the Big South conference square off with an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs when the top-seeded Longwood Lancers and second-seeded Winthrop Eagles meet in the Big South conference championship game on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game (12 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Big South championship game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Longwood vs Winthrop Preview

The Big South’s top two teams will play for the conference’s lone NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday when the Longwood Lancers take on the Winthrop Eagles in the conference championship game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Longwood will be looking to put a bow on a magical season by stamping their first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a win on Sunday. Standing in their way will be the two-time reigning Big South tournament champion Winthrop, who is in quest of a 14th conference tournament title.

The Eagles had dominated the series coming into this season before the Lancers defeated them 92-88 on Jan. 29th. The win for Longwood snapped a five-game losing streak against Winthrop, who had beaten the Lancers 15 out of the last 17 times the two faced-off prior to this year.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Sunday’s championship game matchup:

No. 1 Longwood Lancers (25-6, 17-1 Big South)

Longwood has lived on the edge in this year’s Big South tournament, winning their quarterfinal round game against North Carolina A&T in overtime, 79-65, and then rallying from a 16-point deficit on Saturday to beat USC-Upstate in the semifinals, 79-70.

“It’s something that we preach constantly it’s just to stay the course, continue to pour into the root, and just be ourselves,” said Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich after Saturday’s come-from-behind win. “They didn’t panic and they just kept on playing one possession at a time, and over the course of 40 minutes we were able to come out the victor. Just really proud of the guys. It takes toughness, not just physically but mentally, to stay locked in.”

Sophomore guard Justin Hill leads the Lancers in scoring at 14.4 points per game. Both he and senior guard Isaiah Wilkins were named Big South First Team honorees.

Longwood had the highest-scoring offense in the Big South Conference this season and ranks in the top-40 nationally in three-point shooting.

No. 2 Winthrop Eagles (23-8, 16-2 Big South)

Winthrop comes into Sunday’s game winners of 10-straight contests. Their road to the final included a 68-51 win over High Point in the quarterfinals and a 76-67 victory over Gardner-Webb in the semifinals on Saturday.

Leading the way for the Eagles this season has been redshirt junior forward D.J. Burns Jr., who was named the Big South Conference Player of the Year. Burns averages a team-high 15.1 points per game and connects on 62.7% of his field goals.

Winthrop won last year’s Big South tournament final over Campbell, 80-53. The Eagles entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a 12th seed and would ultimately fall to fifth-seeded Villanova in the first round.

Big South Conference Tournament Results

First Round (Wednesday, Mar. 2)

No. 9 North Carolina A&T 78, No. 8 Radford 71 (OT)

No. 12 Charleston Southern 79, No. 5 UNC Asheville 78

No. 7 High Point 84, No. 10 Hampton 77 (OT)

No. 6 Campbell 75, No. 11 Presbyterian College 72 (2OT)

Quarterfinals (Friday, Mar. 4)

No. 1 Longwood 79, No. 9 North Carolina A&T 65 (OT)

No 4 USC Upstate 72, No. 12 Charleston Southern 62

No. 2 Winthrop 68, No. 7 High Point 51

No. 3 Gardner-Webb 54, No. 6 Campbell 53

Semifinals (Saturday, Mar. 5)

No. 1 Longwood 79, No. 4 USC Upstate 70

No. 2 Winthrop 76, No. 3 Gardner-Webb 67