LOOK: Trump Watches Biden Presidential Celebration in First Photo After Loss

A photo of Trump leaving his golf course might reflect his first recorded reaction to Biden’s presidential win. Taken as his car drives away, Trump can be seen looking through the window from the backseat, talking on the phone. Hours after all major news networks called the race for Biden, Trump still has yet to indicate any plans to call Biden to concede.

In the photo of Trump watching the crowds celebrate, he appears to be mid-conversation, and it’s therefore difficult to parse his emotions. Earlier in the day, He spent the morning golfing at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. He paused his activity at one point to take a picture with a bride and groom, Business Insider reports.

According to CNN, Trump walked past reporters when he returned to the White House this afternoon. He did not slow down to provide a comment.

Above, Trump and his Secret Service detail were photographed pulling out of his golf course, with the incumbent president looking out at the celebrations taking place by his golf course.

Though Trump was heading back to the White House in that photo, it’s not likely he’ll be conceding in the next few days. The president has maintained that he won the election, not Biden, amid baseless allegations of voter fraud and election tampering. On Saturday morning, he tweeted, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!“

Twitter tagged that tweet with a misinformation warning, as it has done on numerous occasions to him in the last five days.

A man wearing a Puerto Rican flag tosses paper towel over the fence toward the White House. “Never forget,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tZkalqgB2D — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) November 7, 2020

Thousands and thousands of people came to celebrate Biden’s win in cities around the country on Saturday afternoon, with many congregating outside of the White House in particular. Some added posters to the White House fence; others cheered and chanted the names of the late Congressman John Lewis, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more.

The fence around the White House was erected several days ago, in preparation for potential protests and riots around the presidential win. But the announcement of Biden’s presidential victory has been met with near-uniform peaceful celebrations, with very few reports of chaos or tension, and many videos of dancing, cheering, laughter, and more.

stood in awe as i stood among so many people next to the fence around the white house, today is the first time, probably ever, it feels good to be an american chanting stacey abrams. pic.twitter.com/MjVWb2hQrW — Spring (@infinitysir) November 7, 2020

Dawna Friesen, news anchor for Global National, tweeted a video of the celebrations at the White House. She wrote, “Fences and security mean this is as close as people can get to the Whitehouse, but people are streaming here, the mood festive.”

She added in a subsequent tweet, “Because of Covid, lots of people are in their cars. I’ve heard three people say ‘let’s just drive around and honk and honk’. A mix of relief and disbelief near the Whitehouse.”

