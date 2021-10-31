How to Watch ‘Lost City of the Monkey God’ Documentary Online

“Lost City of the Monkey God,” a documentary that explores the same subject of Dougles Preston’s New York Times bestselling book, premieres Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Science Channel.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Lost City of the Monkey God" online:

‘Lost City of the Monkey God’ Preview





This new special from the Science Channel aims to “take viewers along on the journey to find a settlement whose existence explorers and scholars have long debated,” according to the Science Channel press release.

It continues:

In a world where everyone posts photos and captures footage on their iPhones, it seems that there are no secrets. But have we really seen everything that exists on our planet? And have some places remained a mystery for a reason? World-renowned explorer Steve Elkins and a team of archaeologists, anthropologists, scientists and filmmakers embark upon a true-life adventure where they must overcome torrential rains, dense jungles, poisonous reptiles and deadly disease-carrying flies to search one of the last unexplored places on Earth known as “Ciudad Blanca” or The Lost City of the Monkey God. For centuries, adventurers and treasure hunters have searched for the rumored Honduran city said to be built of a beautiful white marble-like stone. Stories are legendary of the treasure trove said to be built deep within the lush rainforest with impenetrable high mountains, deep rivers and obstacles guarding it. It’s a dangerous journey, taking many lives along the way, earning it a reputation with locals that the city is cursed. Elkins and his team are going in deep and using the latest cutting-edge technology and science to help locate the city once and for all. However, they’ll need more than just high tech to accomplish their mission. The team must build trust with locals, government officials, drug cartels and the military in order to make inroads. But can Elkins and his team locate this fabled place of treasure and riches in time to properly excavate artifacts and preserve the area from the ravages of time.

In an interview with Monsters & Critics, Elkins said that his search for this city dates back to 1994 and this special gave him “a great feeling of vindication” about dedicating most of his life to finding this lost civilization — because people never thought that he would.

“When I give lectures, there’s a picture someone took of me jumping up and down, which kind of exemplified the feeling because I felt okay, no, one’s going to kill me now for spending all this money. And they’re not going to consider me a fool. And I’m vindicated after 20 years of research and work,” said Elkins, adding, “It was a great feeling of vindication. And I got to tell you, when we first the images on LIDAR, we went on the ground, and we actually were touching this stuff and seeing it firsthand.”

“Lost City of the Monkey God” premieres Sunday, October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Science Channel.