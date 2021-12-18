Louisiana vs Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at the Caesars Superdome.

The game (9:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisiana vs Marshall online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Louisiana vs Marshall live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisiana vs Marshall live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Louisiana vs Marshall live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Louisiana vs Marshall live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Louisiana vs Marshall live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

New Orleans Bowl 2021 Preview

The Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t lost since September 4, when they dropped their first game of the season to Texas. They’ve rattled off 12 straight wins, most recently taking down Appalachian State, 24-16, on December 4.

Louisiana is averaging 30.7 points a game on offense, while surrendering 18.3 points a game on defense, but the team will be without key players on both sides of the ball in this one. The Rajun Cajuns will be without starting running back Chris Smith and starting nose tackle Tayland Humphrey, and they’ll also have a new head coach leading the way after Billy Napier took the head-coaching job at Florida. Co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux will be his successor, and this will be his first game.

“I don’t want there to be a whole bunch of distractions among the players any more than what we’ve already had,” Desormeaux said. “These guys for the last two or three weeks, they’ve been through the ringer. The No. 1 priority for myself and my staff is to send this team off the right way in this New Orleans Bowl. We started this thing a long time ago — for some of these kids for four years in the making — and we’ve got one more mission this year that we plan on finishing. We have a great team. They deserve to finish this thing the right way.”

On the other side, the Thundering Herd have lost two of their last five, most recently falling to Western Kentucky, 53-21, on November 27. The Thundering Herd are averaging 24.0 points a game on offense, and they’re allowing 22.8 points a game on defense.

Marshall is the clear underdog in this one, and the team is just enjoying the opportunity to play in a bowl game. Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said this week that his team arrived at the Superdome early to take in the atmosphere before the group turns it’s focus to Louisiana.

“If you wait until gameday when you run in there, you’ll be looking around for a half. The next thing you know, you forgot you’re playing a football game,” Huff said. “As soon as we got off the plane, we went by and spent 30 minutes in there. We allowed the kids to take it in, take photos and take it all in so the next time we go over there, it’s all business.”

Huff knows it won’t be easy to take down Louisiana, but he and his squad are going to give it their best effort.

“They are built strong upfront. Their front seven is a strength group. They have good size, good length, going to challenge our O and D lines because they are long and fast,” Huff added.