Louisiana vs ULM Live Stream: How to Watch Battle on the Bayou 2021

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks head to Lafayette to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in an end of season Sun Belt Conference clash. This marks the 57th edition of the Battle of the Bayou that will be held over at Cajun Field.

ULM vs Louisiana Football 2021 Preview

Saturday will mark the 57th edition of this rivalry ULM and UL Lafayette with the Ragin’ Cajuns leading the series, 30-25. The last time that these two sides met was last year and the Ragin’ Cajuns demolished the Warhawks 70-20.

Just one day shy of a year since that last clash, both teams come into this encounter in rather similar situations.

ULM look to finish their third consecutive losing season, their eighth in the last nine in the best possible manner.

They are also looking to end a streak against their in-state rivals that saw them last defeat the Cajuns, 56-50 in two overtimes, on Sept. 23, 2017, in the same venue that they will play in this weekend.

Despite a losing record, the team has shown some facets of play that make them a competitive side. The Warhawks come into this game being ranked 15th (tied) in the FBS in run defense. During the season, they held five of their opponents to under 100 yards on the ground.

The defensive unit is led by linebackers Ja’Cquez Williams, Traveion Webster and Zack Woodard as well as senior safety Austin Hawley. All of them rank among the Top 90 players in the FBS in career tackles.

Williams is ranked 73rd with 238 tackles (141 solos, 97 assists), Woodard is 76th at 237 (113 solos, 124 assists), Webster is 84th with 233 (106 solos, 127 assists) and Hawley is 90th with 231 (131 solos, 100 assists).

Woodard and Webster also find themselves amongst the top ten in tackles in the Sun Belt.

At 10-1, Louisiana are coming off a sound victory against Liberty 42-14 and

Levi Lewis threw three touchdowns for the 22-ranks Cajuns while the defense forces the Flames to cough up the ball on six occasions; two of those in the first two minutes of the game.

Linebacker Chauncey Manac and wide receiver Dalen Cambre earned Sun Belt Player of the Week honors after big performances this past weekend.

Manac received plaudits after tying a single-game school record with 4.0 sacks against the Flames, that tied Rodney Hardway’s record from back in 2007. In addition to that, Manac also had six tackles and 4.5 that ended up in a loss of yards.

Cambre earned the special teams honor after scooping up a fumbled punt and scoring in the contest.

For Louisiana, this game is a great way to prepare for their December 4 clash against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship which will be held in their own back yard.