‘Love During Lockup’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest reality romance show to hit TV is “Love During Lockup,” premiering Friday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Love During Lockup” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Love During Lockup” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Love During Lockup” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” WE TV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Love During Lockup” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

‘Love During Lockup’ Preview





Play



Love During Lockup 🥵💣🤬 First Look! Love During Lockup follows the early stages of romance with a prisoner — from romantic letters to steamy phone calls and more! Can these relationships last until release day? #LoveDuringLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: wetv.com/… 2021-12-18T04:15:01Z

“Love During Lockup” is the third iteration of the “Lockup” franchise on WE TV, following the highly successful “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” shows.

According to the WE TV press release, the new show ” follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.”

It continues:

Every non-con has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars — whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own “hot felon,” with the model mugshot to prove it. Voracious viewers of the franchise are in for more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing, and more crazy reveals than ever before. “Love During Lockup” will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges. The explosive supertease introduces four new couples, as well as two singletons who just can’t keep themselves (and their bank accounts!) away from potential paramours in the clink.

The four couples are as follows:

Haley & Dalton (Highland Village, TX)

Things have moved fast for Haley and Dalton, whose paths crossed prior to Dalton’s prison sentence, but Haley is expecting the big proposal and a ring once Dalton gets out… whenever that might be. In the meantime, Haley has dipped into her car accident settlement money to pay for Dalton’s legal fees — a lot for the single mom who works six days a week cleaning homes. Even worse, Dalton has shown a jealous streak and doesn’t like that Haley and her ex-Jarrett peacefully co-parent their 6-year-old son Hendrix. But is Dalton making a big deal of Haley’s ex to deflect from his own ex-girlfriend issues?

Indie & Harry (Beltsville, MD)

Indie was scrolling through TikTok one day and stumbled upon a video of an extremely attractive inmate, who she later dreamt about and ultimately pursued. However, Indie’s mom is a bounty hunter who has started an investigation on Harry and will use the full power of her profession to prove Harry is nothing more than a criminal. When Indie takes the advice of a trusted psychic, whom she consults everything with, and packs up her daughters’ life to move to Ohio, she might be left alone in a new city regretting everything as she awaits Harry’s supposed release.

Santiba & Talsey (Portland, ME)

Santiba is a recent divorcee who lost a hundred pounds and gained the man of her dreams — inmate Talsey. She met Talsey through Writeaprisoner.com, and they hit it off. He’s spent almost a decade behind bars, and upon his release Santiba plans to move from Maine to Georgia to be together, even though they’ve never met in person.

Gabrielle & Christopher (Orange, NJ)

Gabrielle and Chris met through Gabrielle’s cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things — including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. Christopher’s family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris’ family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a “maneater” because of many failed engagements. Will this be any different?

The two singletons are:

Max (Washington, DC)

Max is getting his masters in biochemistry at Georgetown University. You’d think with looks and the brains, Max could find a woman in the free world – but he’s been burned one too many times before. Max discovered WriteAPrisoner.com on a study break and loved that he could scan through for only the best-looking women. He’s always dated models and influencers. How will his friends react to his new method of meeting women? Max also has a very popular account where he sells steamy content for a premium price, often alongside his roommate Alessa. Max is worried Alessa wants a relationship with him, and he thinks it might be time to cut her off before she gets the wrong idea.

Tai (Buffalo, NY)

Tai’s passion for forensics led her to a career as a mortician and it also led to dating inmates. Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. Her ideal profile is anyone pictured in a white T-shirt and grey sweats with a minimum sentence of five to ten years. Her interest in inmates has led her to four failed relationships, but Tai hopes her current relationship with inmate Rio, aka “Hottie,” will be the reason she keeps her love alive. But will a mystery call break Tai’s heart?

“Love During Lockup” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on WE TV.