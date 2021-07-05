LHH Atlanta Season 10 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Long-running reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns for its 10th season on Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” streaming online:

When we last saw the crew of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” everyone was wondering how they would get along as coronavirus cases exploded in Atlanta and a shut down was put into place. BK even had an uncle who died from the virus, which made him realize you have to tell people how you feel about them while you can.

Meanwhile, before production was halted, Akbar V got into multiple fights with Shekinah Anderson, LightSkinKeisha, and Alexis Skyy at Grace “Spice” Hamilton’s big event where she was launching her Faces and Laces line and debuting her latest track. Spice was furious and declared that she was done with Akbar.

When the show returns for its 10th season, Mimi Faust, Stevie J and Scrapp DeLeon are being replaced in the cast by Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, and Omeretta The Great, along with Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris from “Love & Hip Hop: New York” joining the returning cast that includes Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels and Scrappy. The description also teases that “relationships blossom” this season as everyone takes a trip to Dubai, UAE.

The press release also says that season 10 is “bringing music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.”

The trailer teases that the new season features “new faces, new loves, and new escapes” as “Atlanta’s going where no season has gone before.”

Yung Baby Tate can be heard saying she’s “trying to go mainstream,” while Renni Rucci says she’s “supposed to be here to be a mother” to her two children, a son and a daughter. New cast member Omeretta the Great says, “I try to make music that’s for everybody.”

Plus, there’s a brief sneak peek of the romance blooming between Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd. He calls her “a real independent woman” and can also be seen driving a boat, perhaps on their trip to Dubai.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is the first spinoff from the original series, “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” It premiered in June 2012; now season 10 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

