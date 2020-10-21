Love & Hip Hop Star Helps Promote Wife’s OnlyFans Account

A Love & Hip-Hop star has no issue with his wife being on Only Fans, the mobile app that allows users to upload explicit content for subscribers to enjoy for a monthly fee and tips. Rapper Juelz Santana supports his wife and Love & Hip Hop New York co-star Kimbella being on the X-rated site and even promoted in on social media.

The Harlem rapper uploaded a video of him admiring Kimbella’s curves and encouraged her followers to subscribe to her Only Fans page.

“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said…

OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” he captioned the short clip.

Juelz Santana Was Criticized For Promoting Kimbella’s Only Fans Account

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTXCMihceg/

Juelz Santana’s followers were quite critical of his agreeance with his wife being on the racy platform. Some accused the “Jealousy” rapper of “pimping” Kimbella, who he shares three children with.

Follower franks_world215 commented under the post saying: “ You’re exploiting your wife? Smh. I don’t give af how broke we get.”

Instagram user badddpoca added that “Married women shouldn’t be on only fans smh” while User bfortune77 commented: “ Wow this is sad that’s your wife be a man and make the money don’t sell out your own wife for a dollar.”

User saint_lou_dagod wrote: “ This n**** promoting his “wife” onlyfans…damn…wtf happened to all our heroes?”