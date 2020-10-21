Love & Hip Hop Star Helps Promote Wife’s OnlyFans Account

A Love & Hip-Hop star has no issue with his wife being on Only Fans, the mobile app that allows users to upload explicit content for subscribers to enjoy for a monthly fee and tips. Rapper Juelz Santana supports his wife and Love & Hip Hop New York co-star Kimbella being on the X-rated site and even promoted in on social media.
The Harlem rapper uploaded a video of him admiring Kimbella’s curves and encouraged her followers to subscribe to her Only Fans page.
“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said…
OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” he captioned the short clip.
Juelz Santana Was Criticized For Promoting Kimbella’s Only Fans Account
Juelz Santana’s followers were quite critical of his agreeance with his wife being on the racy platform. Some accused the “Jealousy” rapper of “pimping” Kimbella, who he shares three children with.
Instagram user badddpoca added that “Married women shouldn’t be on only fans smh” while
While many bashed his decision, one of his followers came to his defense. User wizdom617 wrote:
People in these comments quick to judge. What’s the difference between her modeling and/or taking sexy pictures that will be in a magazine and doing the same thing for onlyfans. Just because it’s onlyfans doesn’t mean it’s pornhub. He said you can look but you can’t touch. Only low self esteem n***** have a problem with other guys looking at their wifey. If you have a good woman, you should expect other guys to look and try and holla at her and as long as you know she’s solid it won’t bother you cuz you know they won’t get no where with her
User lalas_honeylove had kind words for Santana.
“So happy to see you happy nena you have your beautiful family and your king … Priceless God bless u guys,” they commented.
Other Love & Hip Hop Stars Are on Only Fans
Kimbella is not the first of the Love & Hip Hop franchise to join Only Fans. Other cast members like Love & Hip Hop Miami‘s Zell Swag and Bobby Lytes, Safaree Samuels, his wife Erica Mena and Jhonni Blaze of New York.
Even Grammy-award winning LHH alum Cardi B has an Only Fans account, but according to The Verge her account is not explicit. For $4.99 a month, fans have access to exclusive, behind the scenes content. In one of the videos, she made it clear that she wouldn’t be “showing my t******, or my p****, or my a** and only “straight up real-life content sh**.
