Love Island USA Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Reality dating competition series “Love Island” is back for its third U.S. season, premiering Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Love Island” online for free:

According to the CBS press release, the third season of the U.S. version of “Love Island” is being filmed “in the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands.” Casa Amor, the “ultimate temptation,” is also back.

The press release continues:

“Love Island” is the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon. The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. The “Love Island” app provides fans with an immersive experience. Users of this app are treated to around-the-clock content, messages and all the gossip from inside the Villa. For more info on the Islanders and to influence the show, download the free “Love Island” app on ios and android smart devices. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand.

The show has a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, then it moves to its regular broadcast schedule: Tuesday-Friday and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The cast is as follows, with additional islanders being introduced as the season goes on:

Olivia Kaiser

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Clair

Age: 25

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL

"Love Island" premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

