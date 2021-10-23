LSU vs Ole Miss Live Stream: How to Watch Magnolia Bowl 2021

The No.12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin take on the LSU Tigers and Kiffin’s former assistant Ed Orgeron on Saturday, a few days after news broke that the current LSU head coach would not be back following this season.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS.

LSU vs Ole Miss Preview

The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers face off this Saturday in a matchup that pits two old friends against each other from across the sidelines.

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron was the former assistant of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when he was with Tennessee. Orgeron has been at the center of the headlines this week after news broke last weekend that LSU would not be bringing him back following this season, less than two years removed from bringing home a national championship to Baton Rouge.

“I do believe it gives the team some clarity that it’s done now,” Orgeron said this week. “Nobody has to talk about that no more. No one has to listen to that no more. Now we know what’s ahead of us.

“Now the focus can be on Ole Miss, and on football.”

The announcement regarding Orgeron’s future came just a day after the Tigers knocked off No. 20 Florida last Saturday, 49-42, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Junior Tyrion Davis-Price led the way for the Tigers, setting an LSU record with 287 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. As a team, the Tigers ran all over a Florida defense that came into the game allowing just 108.5 rushing yards per game.

“It feels like we have turned a corner,” LSU center Liam Shanahan said. “We’re starting to play with more and more confidence. So, I’m looking forward to seeing us hopefully continue to build on that moving forward.”

LSU will have to tighten up their defense if they want to hang in there with Ole Miss. The Tigers gave up a season-high 488 yards to the Gators but salvaged the day with four interceptions. The defensive unit has been ravaged by injuries this year, with six of their opening-game starters out for the season.

Ole Miss comes into the game ranked No. 12 in the country after surviving a road contest with Tennessee last Saturday, 31-26. The game was marred in the final moments by Tennessee fans throwing objects onto the field, including golf balls that came close to striking Kiffin, who was making his return to Neyland Stadium.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral added another performance to his Heisman Trophy candidacy reel, throwing for 231 yards and two scores and rushing for an incredible 195 yards on 30 carries.

Corral’s status for Saturday’s contest is unclear, however, after the QB exited the game against Tennessee in the final minute with an ankle injury after taking a multitude of hits during the night.

Ole Miss’s rushing attack is ranked No. 1 in the SEC, with Corral leading the way with 450 yards on the season, followed by Henry Parrish Jr. (375), Snoop Conner (271), and Jerrion Ealy (223).

It’ll be a special day in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, as Ole Miss will be retiring the jersey of their former quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.