LSU vs Liberty Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The LSU Tigers face the three-time reigning Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament champion Liberty Flames in an early-season non-conference tilt on Monday night at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Liberty vs LSU online:

Liberty vs LSU Preview

The LSU Tigers (2-0) will host one of the nation’s top mid-major schools over the last few seasons, the Liberty Flames (1-0), on Monday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers, who were picked to finish sixth out of 14 teams in the SEC this season, have scorched the nets in their first two contests, scoring 101 points in their opener against Louisiana-Monroe and 84 this past Friday in a win over Texas State.

LSU got off to a slow start on Friday and trailed at the half by five to Texas State before blitzing the Bobcats in the second half, outscoring them 52-22.

Leading the way for the Tigers out of the gate this season has been senior forward Darius Days, who is averaging 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game through the first two games. The preseason Second Team All-SEC selection scored a team-high 17 points on Friday, along with sophomore forward Tari Eason who also added 10 rebounds to his double-double stat line.

LSU has shot 53.2 percent from the field while allowing their opponents to shoot just 34 percent from the floor in the opening two games.

The Tigers were dealt an early blow to their 2021-22 campaign when Illinois transfer Adam Miller went down with a season-ending knee injury just a couple of weeks prior to the first game.

Coming into this season, the Tigers had to replace their top three scorers from the 2020-21 roster that finished with a 19-10 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU head coach Will Wade may be having second thoughts about including Liberty in their schedule of non-conference matchups this season.

“They’re so good, I don’t know why I scheduled them,” said Wade. “Coach McKay is so nice to me on the phone, he talks me into scheduling them every time.”

McKay’s Flames have gone 82-17 over the last three seasons, winning three consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The Flames possess one of the nation’s most stingy defenses, ranking in the top six in the country over the last three seasons, including allowing only 60.0 points per game last season, which put them at third overall.

Reigning Atlantic Sun Player of the Year Award winner Darius McGhee got his senior season off to a great start last Thursday, scoring a team-high 21 points, including five three-pointers, in the Flame’s 85-24 win over Regent University.

The 24 points were the fewest points ever allowed in a game by Liberty, who held Regent to 21% shooting.

Five Flames players scored in double digits, including freshmen Joseph Venzant and Brody Peebles, who tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Liberty is coming off a season in which they went 23-6 and gave No. 4 seed Oklahoma State a scare in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Flames have picked up two wins over SEC teams and six victories against Power 5 programs in the last five seasons, including a win in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.