MAFS Season 14 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Popular reality show “Married At First Sight” is back with its 14th season, premiering Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Married at First Sight” Season 14 episodes streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Preview





Play



Married at First Sight: They're ENGAGED! Participants Learn They Were Matched (S14) | Lifetime Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana visit the participants to deliver the exciting news that the experts matched them with a future spouse in the Married at First Sight Season 14 Matchmaking Special. #MarriedAtFirstSight Tune in to Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime, and stay up to date on all of Lifetime's premieres… 2021-12-30T23:00:38Z

“Married At First Sight” is heading back to Boston, Massachusetts for its 14th season and it kicks things off with a mega-sized three-hour premiere on January 5. The show previously filmed season six in Boston and fan-favorite couple from that season, Shawniece and Jephte, are still together.

The Lifetime press release teases:

Season 14 is destined to be romantic, surprising and wickedly entertaining as ten brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before. With experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana Coles at the helm of this dynamic social experiment, the couples will have access to professional guidance, as well as the support of one another along the way — even if the support they are given, comes in the form of some tough love.

The season 14 couples include:

Alyssa & Chris

Alyssa (30) devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak but she didn’t know how unhappy she was until it was over. Alyssa truly believes that Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for.

Chris (35) has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He he hopes the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done!

Jasmina & Michael

Jasmina (29) knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family involving infidelity and having gone through the same in her past relationships, Jasmina has done the work and healed from her trauma. She is truly ready to settle down and hand off the reins to the experts.

Michael (28) has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart- to-heart conversation with his sister, led to him signing up for Married At First Sight because he wants a wife and a family but hasn’t been able to make it happen on his own. Michael trusts the experts and can’t wait to see the magic they create for him in finding his perfect match.

Katina & Olajuwon

Katina (29) has spent the last two years on a self-love journey; she has been focusing on herself and has grown spiritually. She’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother, but has struggled to find the right partner. Katina is ready for Married At First Sight because she believes this process works. She is ready to grow old with someone.

Olajuwon (29) is an admitted former,” playboy.” After enjoying this period in his life he realized he was lonely. He wants a partner with whom he can share life and hopes to have a family of his own. Olajuwon went to college with Jephte Pierre from season six of Married At First Sight. After reconnecting at their homecoming, Jephte only had great things to say about his MAFS experience so Olajuwon was thrilled when the show returned to Boston.

Lindsey & Mark

Lindsey (34) has always looked up to her grandparents’ relationship—they’ve been married for more than 70 years. Having learned a lot from past relationships, Lindsey knows both what she wants and what she brings to the table. She firmly believes that the experts will be able to find her not just a man, but a partner in life.

Mark (37) has wanted to be married his entire life and has been on multiple dating apps, but meeting women who aren’t ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. Nicknamed “Mark the Shark” he even applied to be Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston and he feels that MAFS is destined to be his ticket to love! He’s hopeful he’ll finally get the answer to the question he’s been asking for a while now: “Mrs. Shark, where are you?!”

Noi & Steve

Noi (33) is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely and it has admittedly gotten her into some trouble in the past. She is choosing to go on the Married At First Sight journey because she’s tired of being let down. She trusts that the experts will have her best interest at heart.

Throughout his life, Steve (38) has had incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. Recently, he found out his grandparents – who have been married for 60 years – had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife at first sight does not scare Steve. He is very hopeful that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents.

The Lifetime press release also boasts that there are 12 couples still together and nine children born from the relationships created from ‘Married at First Sight,’ the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series.”

“Married At First Sight” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.