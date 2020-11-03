Live Maine Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Senate Race

Maine voters have been casting their ballots to fill the Senate seat in the 2020 election, with polls closing at 8 p.m. ET. The race for the Senate seat is being closely watched because it could be critical in determining which party will have a majority in the upper chamber. Republican Senator Susan Collins is looking to defeat the Democratic candidate Sara Gideon and retain her seat for a fifth term, but the race has been extremely close with only a point or two separating them in the latest polls. Two other candidates will also be on the ballot for the Senate race, independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage.

Most results in the state are expected to be available on election night, FiveThirtyEight explains. For this election, however, Maine will be using ranked-choice ballots so if a candidate does not reach a majority, officials will need to count the second choice of voters and perhaps also the third choice, and so on, which would take place after Election Day.

As previously mentioned, the state will be the first to use a ranked ballot system to decide the election, unlike the “first past the post” system used in the rest of the country. In races with more than two candidates, voters in Maine will rank the candidates on the ballot from their first to their last choice, FiveThirtyEight explains. If no candidate receives a majority, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated and everyone who voted for that candidate will see their vote redistributed to their second choice, and so on until a candidate receives 50% plus one vote.

Because there are more than two candidates on the ballot for the Senate race in Maine, the ranked-ballot system will surely have an impact on the race, and it may not play out in Collins’ favor. Neither Collins, who is considered the most liberal Republican, nor Gideon has been able to pull ahead of the other so the race may come down to people’s second choice on the ballot, as The New York Times pointed out. The outlet reported that Lisa Savage, one of the independent candidates running and a progressive, has been asking her supporters to list Gideon in second place on the ballot.

Maine voters were able to submit their ballot by mail or in person, with early voting taking place since October 5. WGME reported that nearly 40% of registered voters had voted early, meaning almost 420,000 ballots already submitted. Maine election officials have also been able to begin processing the ballots in the week prior to November 3, which means that many areas of Maine will be able to report the results on election night, the Sun Journal reported.

There are also Congressional seats being contested in this election, with Maine’s two House of Representative seats at play in this election. Both incumbents are Democrats, with Rep. Chellie Pingree in the 1st Congressional District who will look to defeat Republican Jay Allen to win her 7th term in Congress, and Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District who will be going up against Republican Dale Crafts to try to get a second term.

Maine’s Secretary of State website will also have the local race results available.

Gideon Had an Extremely Slight Lead on Collins in the Latest Polls Heading Into November 3

The latest polls showed Gideon with an extremely small lead on Collins, with neither achieving the 50% needed to avoid a ranked-choice voting situation. FiveThirtyEight showed a poll from Emerson College on November 1 that had Gideon leading Collins by two points, 48% to 46%.

An October 29 poll from SurveyUSA, another A-rated poll, showed Gideon leading Collins by just one point, 46% to 45%. When second- and third-choice votes from supporters of other candidates were redistributed, Gideon ended up ahead by two points, 51% to 49%. The poll found that 55% of Savage’s supporters had Gideon as their second choice while Linn’s supporters were roughly split between ranking Gideon or Collins second.

The Incumbent Is Susan Collins, Who Is Considered the Most Liberal Republican & Who Won Her Past Several Terms With a Comfortable Margin

Collins is seeking her fifth term and past Senate races saw her win comfortably, each time with double-digit margins since her first win in 1996 when she had just a five-point margin over her opponent, Maine Public reported. However, she has struggled to maintain support from voters in the past few months and in 2019 the race went from “leaning Republican” to a “toss-up,” according to the non-partisan Cook Report.

The Senate race, which has been the most expensive in Maine’s history, saw Gideon attacking Collins over her vote to confirm Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Trump’s handling of the pandemic and more, the Times reported. Recently, Collins was the only Republican to vote against confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but it didn’t appear to have an effect on voters, the outlet wrote.

