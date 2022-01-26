Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

With only two spots left, Mali and Equatorial Guinea look to advance into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations when they face off over at Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea 2022 Preview

Mali are hoping that their form in this tournament is an indicator of things to come. With the way things are playing out, the hope extends to possibly being able to lift the AFCON title in the final. So far, they have given enough arguments to make a proper case.

Things got off to a great start when they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Tunisia courtesy of a 48th-minute penalty from Ibrahima Kone. Although many did not rate their overall performance, starting on the right foot was the positive result that was needed.

This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Gambia just four days later before securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mauritania in their group finale last time out.

This run of results led them to the round of 16 yet again but looking to advance to the quarters for the first time since 2013 when they faced South Africa and beat them in penalties. Meanwhile, Moussa Djenepo will be available once again for play after having served a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Ibrahima Kone finds himself in fine form from the penalty spot, scoring each in each of his three matches from there.

Equatorial Guinea, in the meantime, are looking to once again appeal as the underdog as few expected them to come out of a Group E with two former AFCON winners, including the defending champ that came into this competition with the longest international unbeaten streak.

They lost to Ivory Coast to start the competition, but then came away with a stunning win against Algeria thanks to Esteban Orozco’s goal in the 70th minute. The National Thunder finally were able to earn a spot in the second round when they beat Sierra Leone 1-0 at the same venue where they will play on Wednesday.

For the most part, Juan Micha’s side will have a full complement of options saves for Dorian Hanza. The 20-year-old is doubtful for Equatorial Guinea after the 20-year-old forward left in the 75th minute with a knck suffered against Sierra Leone in their last match.

Mali Probable lineup:

Ibrahim Mounkoro; Amadou Haidara, Boubakar Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Adama Traore; Massadio Haidara, Mohamed Camara, Yves Bissouma; Moussa Djenepo, Hamidou Traore, Ibrahima Kone

Equatorial Guinea Probable lineup:

Jesus Owono; Carlos Akapo, Saul Coco, Esteban Orozco, Basilio Ndong; Iban Salvador, Pablo Ganet, José Machin, Jannick Buyla; Oscar Siafa, Emilio Nsue